PEMBROKE — After Purnell Swett’s 24-8 win Friday night over Fairmont, one of the Rams made sure to find me on the field during the postgame scene. He showed me a piece of paper, crumpled after enduring the physicality — literally — of a football game on a humid late-summer night.

On it was my picks column from last Thursday, in which I had predicted Fairmont to win 22-20. The player had kept it in his pocket throughout Friday’s contest for motivation.

About the same time, I also heard a couple of Rams players chanting “20-22” — and I don’t think they were talking about the current year.

I always get a chuckle from these moments. Providing bulletin-board material isn’t necessarily the point of those columns, but I am very aware that the teams I predict to come up short often take that as motivation to prove the “Robesonian man” wrong.

Those moments after the clock hit zero — coupled with the Rams clearly outplaying the Golden Tornadoes over the previous 48 minutes — signify a broader shift in the attitude within the Purnell Swett program.

I get the feeling that in past years, a pick against the Rams in the newspaper would’ve been taken as par for the course — even when some of those picks have said they would lose 42-6 — in a program that had lost 10 straight games and 20 of its last 21 entering last fall’s finale at Lumberton.

Now an unfavorable prediction by those like myself draws a little more ire — because Purnell Swett has more belief in itself and knows it is a better team than it has been the last few falls. That confidence has, in part, resulted in three straight wins.

You would have to believe coach Stephen Roberson has a lot to do with this, as the team plays its first “normal” season since he took over in early 2020.

“This is good for confidence,” Roberson said. “I think each week our competition’s going to get a little tougher. We’ll take these two wins and try to pull the good from it, and improve on anything we’re not doing well.”

This doesn’t mean that this team won’t still have a tough schedule in the next few weeks, starting with Friday’s game at Knightdale. And that is part of what makes high school football great — there’s more than one confident team out there, and there’s plenty of upstart teams looking to join that company.

But as the stronger opposition comes, a renewed attitude and a positive atmosphere around the program will allow the Rams to give themselves a fighting chance, instead of rolling over as they have in the past.

Fairmont improvement centers on O-line

Lonnie Cox has been synonymous with offense throughout his coaching career. Now in his second season leading Fairmont, the team is looking to improve from last season’s 2-7 record, but has scored just 24 points through two games, going 1-1.

After Friday’s 24-8 loss to Purnell Swett, the biggest individual area for improvement right now is the offensive line.

Fairmont’s offense couldn’t get anything going, in large part because skill players like the speedy quarterback Gabriel Washington never had time to create plays as the offensive line struggled to block Purnell Swett’s defensive line — which should themselves be credited for playing a fantastic game.

“The best football teams out there, they block well and they tackle well. I thought all night long, by and large, we had a lot of trouble blocking Purnell Swett’s front four,” Cox said. “That’s a big credit to them — they’re quick off the ball, they’re gap-sound, they did a lot of things right — but if we want to be the best version of us, we’ve got to start blocking people better. It doesn’t matter what you draw up in terms of X’s and O’s; if you don’t block well there’s not a whole lot you can do.”

The good news for the Golden Tornadoes is that no team improved from start to finish last year as much as the Golden Tornadoes, who were very different and far more competitive in October than in August. If Cox and Co. can improve their play in the trenches, perhaps that will be a step towards a Cox-led team lighting up the scoreboard again.

How will St. Pauls respond?

Before Friday, St. Pauls’ last three losses were each season-enders in the state playoffs. The Bulldogs were riding a 15-game regular-season winning streak before Westover dominated St. Pauls to spoil Friday’s home opener at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

So as a program that hasn’t been in this position for a while — Nov. 1, 2019 at Whiteville was the previous regular-season defeat — how will St. Pauls respond to that setback?

The answer will be made visible Friday at Northside-Jacksonville. But, as endless coaches have said, games are often won and lost on the practice field — and that process began Monday for the Bulldogs.

“I think they’re motivated, and I also think it’s like getting the monkey off your back,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “Every week, every challenge comes with a price, and I think sometimes … to take on some of that stuff, it gets a little burdensome sometimes — but we welcome those burdens. I tell the kids, be proud of the program that you’re in, because people expect you to win.

“Having said all that, we just are really chomping at the bit to get back out there; we wish Friday was tomorrow. … We’re excited about how the kids will respond. I thought (Monday) was a really good practice. I thought the kids were attentive and understood there’s life after a loss.”

As the Bulldogs face the Monarchs Friday, senior running back Kemarion Baldwin is 31 yards away from passing Marquiese Coleman as the Bulldogs’ all-time rushing yards leader.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.