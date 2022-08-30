Needs top-25 this week for Tour card

NEWBURGH, Ind — After finishing tied for 14th in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, William McGirt is one good week away from regaining his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season.

The Fairmont native will need approximately a top-25 finish in this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship, being played at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, near Evansville.

The two events are the last two in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which include the top-75 ranked players on the Korn Ferry Tour and the 126th- to 200th-ranked from the PGA Tour from the 2021-22 season; the top 25 points cumulative points earners after the three events earn PGA Tour status for the 2022-23 season. McGirt is currently ranked 22nd.

McGirt was under par in all four rounds of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, shooting 69-69-68-70; he finished at 8 under par, nine strokes behind winner David Lingmerth. The event was held approximately 11 miles from Muirfield Village, the site of McGirt’s lone PGA Tour win in 2016.

“It was a solid week for sure. I drove it pretty well and putted fairly well,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “The greens were on the slow side so I had to remind myself to go ahead and give them plenty of speed. I had some speed issues the first 2 days but it got better over the weekend.”

McGirt’s weekend was highlight by an eagle on the par-5 12th hole in the third round; he also made three birdies on Saturday and four on Sunday.

This week, after traveling 300 miles southwest to southern Indiana, McGirt’s professional future hangs in the balance. He has expressed previously that he has no desire to play the Korn Ferry Tour full-time if he does not qualify for the PGA Tour.

“I honestly have no idea what it will take for me to secure my card. I’m not even thinking about it,” McGirt said. “I’m more concerned with playing as best I can this week and hoping that will take care of it. A lot depends on how the guys around me on the points list play. I just need to go play four good rounds and it will take care of itself.”

McGirt played at Victoria National in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship and finished in 45th, shooting rounds of 73-70-71-70 on the par-72 layout.

Even knowing that a good finish will accomplish the broader desired result, McGirt says he’s not playing any differently this week than in any other pro golf start.

“I’m not changing my game plan at all,” McGirt said. “I’ll try to take advantage of the opportunities when I get them and try to make pars when I get into trouble or have shots that don’t suit me. To me it’s just another tournament and I’m trying to win.”

McGirt has played the PGA Tour for the last 12 seasons, finishing as high as 24th in the FedExCup in 2016. He was ranked 181st in FedExCup points for the 2021-22 season, with the top 125 maintaining PGA Tour playing status, leaving him playing the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to try and regain his Tour card.