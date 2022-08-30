PEMBROKE — The wrestling and track and field teams at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will both hold open tryouts next week.

Wrestling head coach Othello “O.T.” Johnson will hold his team’s tryout Sept. 6-7 in the UNCP Wrestling Room. The tryout will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Dr. Peter Ormsby will hold his team’s tryout Sept. 8-9, at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track. The tryout will begin at 5 p.m.

In order to participate, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester at UNCP and be in good academic standing. Please bring a waiver and release for tryout form (PDF), proof of a physical within the past six months, sickle cell testing results and a class schedule on the first day of the tryout; for wrestling, bring these items to Johnson’s office, and for track, bring them to assistant coach Eddie Mahana’s office, both located inside the English E. Jones Center.

Any students interested in the wrestling tryout need to contact assistant coach Nick Daggett at [email protected], and any students interested in the track and field tryout need to contact Mahana at [email protected]