Lumberton set for stern test vs. Laney

LUMBERTON — Off to an 0-2 start, things won’t get easier for Lumberton on Friday.

The Pirates host Laney for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

“We’re really going to have to progress, take steps forward,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “Laney’s one of the top teams in the East in 4A. We’ve got to make sure we’re going to be disciplined, be sound about what they do offensively.”

Laney (0-1) lost 17-10 to D.H. Conley in its Aug. 19 opener; the Buccaneers had a Week 2 bye. Lumberton lost 30-0 at Hoke County in Week 2 after a season-opening 16-14 loss at home against Fairmont.

After losing 51-0 to Laney last year, Deese said he hopes the Pirates can, at the very least, play a more competitive game this time around.

“That’s our goal each week is to be competitive,” Deese said. “Our goal is to close the gap. We’re trying to improve each game, each week, we’ve got to get closer and closer to where we’ve got to get to. I thought we had a pretty good practice (Monday). The kids have answered the call; they understand it’s going to be a process with everybody, and I think that’s a huge step for our program.”

Laney leads the all-time series 7-5, but despite last year’s loss, Lumberton has won three of its last five games against Laney. This includes a 21-14 win in 2019 that was the Pirates’ last nonconference win.

But the Buccaneers are a much different program now than three years ago, having “doubled in size” since, Deese said.

“They have a rich program right now with a lot of depth,” Deese said. “That is the biggest change from Laney three years ago to Laney now; they have a lot more athletes playing football there. They have a lot of numbers and a lot of size; they’re the biggest team we’re going to see all year.”

Laney ran 74 offensive plays against D.H. Conley, attempting 32 runs and 36 passes. Senior quarterback Ty Little was 14-for-32 passing for 228 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, finding both sophomore Hampton Roderick and senior Daren Brown frequently on the night; senior Jacob Johnson rushed 25 times for 135 yards.

“They’re a great (run-pass option) team,” Deese said. “They’re the most sound offensive team that we’re going to face. They’re very balanced at what they do, they’re good at what they do. So on our end, which is our strongest (unit), our defensive unit, we’re going to have to be sound on what we do. We’re going to have to honor the run, but we’re also going to have to honor the pass with the RPOs.”

Offensively, the Pirates have scored 14 points through two games, with just one offensive touchdown. Deese says the key to improvement will be capitalizing on the opportunities the team creates for itself.

“Offensively, we got inside the 10-yard line twice (last week),” Deese said. “We had a couple opportunities against Hoke County where we had open guys that were just overthrown. Looking back on film, these are all peripheral things that we can control. If we make those plays, we score more in the red zone, we’ve got a different ballgame.”

Purnell Swett at Knightdale

On its first three-game winning streak since 2017, the Purnell Swett football team will take a road trip to the Raleigh area for Friday’s game at Knightdale. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Knightdale (2-0) beat East Wake 28-14 last week after opening the season with a 36-30 win over Garner; the Knights will be playing their home opener Friday.

Junior quarterback Johnathan Montague has completed nearly 60% of his passing attempts so far this season, for 450 yards and five touchdowns; seniors Jamon Allensworth and Michael Pannell are his primary targets. Senior Isaiah Brake has run for 230 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Purnell Swett (2-0) defeated Fairmont 24-8 last week after a 32-0 season-opening win over Seaforth. The Rams are in the second game of a four-game stretch away from home.

The schools have never met in football.

St. Pauls at Northside-Jacksonville

After last week’s lopsided loss to Westover, St. Pauls returns to action on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Northside-Jacksonville.

St. Pauls (1-1) won 51-13 when the teams met last year on Labor Day; that was the Bulldogs’ season opener after previously being in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. The Monarchs went on to an 0-10 record last season, and the program enters Friday’s game having lost 15 straight games.

Northside-Jacksonville (0-2) lost 42-16 to open the season at Hoggard and lost at New Hanover, 37-14, last week; Friday is the team’s home opener.

Monarchs junior quarterback K.J. Pollock has completed just over half his passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions; Tyree Holloway has caught all four touchdowns and has 249 receiving yards. The team has struggled running the ball, averaging 24.5 rushing yards per game.

The all-time series is tied 1-1, including last year’s game and a Monarchs playoff win in 2013.

St. Pauls senior running back Kemarion Baldwin needs 31 rushing yards to break Marqueise Coleman’s school record for rushing yards; Coleman rushed for 4,271 yards from 2016-19.

Fairmont at Westover

The team that handed St. Pauls its first regular-season loss since 2019 last week will now face another Robeson County team as Westover hosts Fairmont at 7 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville.

Westover (2-0) beat the Bulldogs 40-6 as junior Brandon Avery and senior Joel McLaurin each ran for two touchdowns and topped 100 yards on the ground. The Wolverines totaled six rushing touchdowns. Senior quarterback Joshua Jones has thrown for 327 yards and three touchdowns on the season, with five receivers having at least three catches so far.

Westover has also posted a 47-7 win over Southern Lee this season.

Fairmont (1-1) is coming off a 24-8 home loss to Purnell Swett; the Golden Tornadoes beat Lumberton 16-14 to open the season.

Westover won last year’s meeting 41-12, and leads the all-time series 4-1; Fairmont’s lone win over the Wolverines came in the first meeting in 1997.

