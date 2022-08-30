GREENVILLE, S.C. — A career-best performance in goal that led the UNC Pembroke soccer team to a season-opening victory at North Georgia last week proved to be more fruitful for sophomore Chiara Coppin on Tuesday when the Monroe native was crowned Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week.

Coppin, a two-year starter for the Braves between the pipes, matched a career-high with seven saves and picked up her 14th career shutout as the Black & Gold slipped past North Georgia, 1-0. It was the first road win for the Braves in the series since a 3-2 triumph over the Nighthawks during the 2009 season.

Coppin has played and started in 32 games over the course of her 2-plus-year career in the Black & Gold, registering 92 saves while amassing an impressive 0.88 goals against average. She also sports a .767 career save percentage as well.