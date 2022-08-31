LUMBERTON — The Lumberton volleyball team was swept at home by Cape Fear in Tuesday’s United-8 Conference opener — but that 3-0 result doesn’t entirely tell the story of the match.

The second and third sets were each close throughout, showing a narrow gap between the Pirates (4-2, 0-1 United-8) and a program perennially near the top of the league. Cape Fear (3-1, 1-0 United-8) won the three sets 25-14, 32-30 and 25-20.

“Tonight, it was interesting, it was something I didn’t expect,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “We went back and forth almost every point. Cape Fear would get a lead, we’d trail them again, then we’d get a lead and Cape Fear would trail us. We both put in the work that I was not expecting. I was definitely surprised with what the girls handled tonight.”

Cape Fear’s first-set win came after the Colts took control with a 12-3 run midway through the set; they won the set by 11.

The Colts then led the second set 18-12 before the Pirates used an 8-2 run to even the score at 20-20. Cape Fear took leads of 22-20 and 24-22, but each time the Pirates scored two straight to even the score. Lumberton took leads of 26-25, 27-26, 28-27 and 30-29, but Cape Fear responded each time; the Colts finally put the set away with three straight to win 32-30.

Cape Fear survived four set points and Lumberton survived three before ultimately losing the set on the fourth.

“It was very intense. Every point had us on our toes,” Carter said. “They did have a (six)-point lead at one point, and then we came right back. Little points like that would make us nervous; they would shut down once they got two or three points ahead, and I’d tell them you just had to get back, you’ve got to hustle, every point matters. It’s very intense, very nerve-racking.”

While Cape Fear led the majority of the third set, the Pirates were within four points nearly the entire set. A 7-2 stretch favoring Cape Fear turned a 10-10 tie into a 17-12 Colts lead; Lumberton got back within three points five different times but couldn’t get closer.

Alona Hanna had six kills and 11 digs for Lumberton, Leira Smith had four kills, La’Kayia Hunt had three kills and one block, Charley Whitley had 12 digs, Aydan Bullard had 10 digs, seven aces and five assists and Kaileigh Graham had three aces and three assists.

Carter hopes the Pirates can build from the near misses as they continue deeper into conference play.

“I feel like it was just another eye-opener,” Carter said. “I really wanted to win tonight, not what we expected, but I’m happy with the work we put in. And it shows me that we can only go up from here; there’s more they can do throughout practices and all this stuff. We have all the time for conference games, so I’m expecting a lot more from the girls.”

Lumberton plays Thursday at Jack Britt.

Gray’s Creek sweeps Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett volleyball team faced defending United-8 champion Gray’s Creek to open conference play Tuesday in Hope Mills,

Gray’s Creek (7-0, 1-0 United-8) won the three sets 25-10, 25-12 and 25-18.

Farron Chavis has four kills and four digs for Purnell Swett (4-4, 0-1 United-8) and Bella Finelli had two assists and 10 digs.

Purnell Swett plays Thursday at Cape Fear.

Hoggard dominates Lumberton soccer

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 9-0 at Hoggard Tuesday.

Hoggard (5-0) led 6-0 at halftime, then scored three more goals in the second half before the game was ended early by rule.

“A poor performance and a quality opponent like them is a recipe for disaster, and that’s exactly what we got,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I’m very disappointed in our effort and that’s not excusable. We need a very good response at practice tomorrow. We just didn’t play well and I have to take some of the blame. I didn’t have them prepared and had our tactics wrong.”

Lumberton (2-2) lost by a nine-goal margin for the first time since 2016, also against Hoggard.

The Pirates play Thursday at home against Richmond.

