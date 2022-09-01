WINGATE — Unbeaten Wingate scored a pair of goals just more than seven minutes apart in the opening half, and then added an insurance score just less than 14 minutes into the second period, to fuel a 3-0 victory over the visiting UNC Pembroke soccer team on Wednesday afternoon at Pride Park.

The result marked the first setback of the season for the Braves (1-1-0) who have not tasted victory on the road in the series since a 2-0 triumph in 2007. Wingate (3-0-0) has now posted victories in eight-straight home games dating back to last season, and improved to 5-2-1 all-time against the Black & Gold in Wingate as well.

The Bulldogs got the scoring started on Sophie Husted’s eventual game-winner in the 25th minute that was set up by an assist from Caroline Peters.

Wingate struck again just more than seven minutes later when Alicia Rubio Garcia punched in the first of her two goals off of an assist from Brianna Ditillo.

Ditillo created another opportunity for Rubio Garcia again with 31-1/2 minutes left to play, and the Spaniard capped the scoring in the match when she punched a strike past UNCP keeper Chiara Coppin.

Coppin, the reigning Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, notched six saves in the setback, including four in the second half. Coppin has now tallied six or more saves in consecutive games for the first time in her career.

Newcomer Eugenie Amidou turned in a team-best four shots for the Braves, while all-American Anna Grossheim provided a team high with two shots on target.

The Braves fell to 2-5-1 on the road in the series with Wingate with Wednesday’s loss. Wingate now boasts a four-game unbeaten streak against the Black & Gold at home.

Fayetteville native and Gray’s Creek High School product Devyn Hart made her collegiate debut on Wednesday, logging 12 minutes of action in the second stanza.

The Braves will close out a season-opening three-match road trip on Monday when they travel northbound for a Labor Day matchup against Shaw (0-2-0). Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at The MAC in northwest Raleigh.