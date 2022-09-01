Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings reaches for the ball during Wednesday’s match against South View in Hope Mills.

HOPE MILLS — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team earned its first win of the season with a 7-1 victory Wednesday at South View.

Purnell Swett (1-3) swept South View in the six singles matches. Raven Cummings defeated Sarela Buttrum 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 12-10; Jori Jones beat Keyarra Efaw 6-0, 6-1; Nyla Mitchell defeated Anisa Williams 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Evington topped Savanna Hardee 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Brooks beat Jasmine Wagner 6-3, 0-6, 10-7; and Amaya Bullard defeated Jojo Agyemang 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. Cummings earned her first win of the season and Brooks and Bullard each earned their first career wins.

In doubles, the No. 1 match was not played. The Rams’ Mitchell/Evington beat Efaw/Williams 8-0; South View earned its only win of the afternoon as Wagner/Agyemang topped Isabel Garcia/Kamryn Lowery 8-2.

“Sometimes you just need to come out on top on the scoreboard,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “Our ladies have been working hard and want to succeed so bad, but sometimes it’s not enough.”

The Rams play at Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Lumberton tennis wins nail-biter over Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls tennis team won Wednesday’s United-8 Conference match 5-4 over Gray’s Creek.

After a 3 1/2-hour marathon, the overall match came down to the final doubles match still being played, when Lumberton’s Emily Hall and Alyssa Stone defeated Gray’s Creek’s Kaylee Ledford and Jacqueline Hinkle 8-4. The Pirates (4-1, 3-1 United-8) also earned a point in doubles from Logan Hickman/Shania Hunt, who beat Addison Davis and Mahari Leslie 8-0. The Bears (3-1, 2-1 United-8) got a doubles point from Meadow Ellis/Becca Slade, who beat Nellie Jackson/Dean Whitley 8-6.

The Pirates and Bears split the six singles matches. Lumberton got singles wins from Stone, who beat Hinkle 6-0, 6-0; Hickman, who defeated Emily Delgado 6-2, 6-2; and Hunt, who topped Davis 6-1, 6-0. Gray’s Creek’s singles wins included Ledford, who won 7-6 (10-2), 6-2 over Hall; Ellis, who beat Jackson 6-4, 4-6, 17-15; and Slade, who defeated Whitley 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First on Sept. 7.

Fairmont sweeps tennis doubleheader against Red Springs

The Fairmont girls tennis team took both matches Tuesday in a Southeastern Athletic Conference doubleheader at home against Red Springs.

Fairmont won the first match 9-0 and the second 6-3.

In the first match, Fairmont got singles wins from Addison Waldo, who beat Destiny Locklear 8-1; Helen Boeshore, who topped Destiny Chavis 8-1; Madalynn Godwin, who defeated Nathaly Ramirez 8-0; Skyler McNeill, who swept Adrianna Locklear 8-0; Kayla McLellan, who topped Jazlynn Love 8-3; and Shalylia Barksdale, who defeated Ashley Dominguez 8-1.

In doubles, Waldo/Boeshore beat Destiny Locklear/Chavis 8-0, Godwin/McNeill defeated Ramirez/Dominguez 8-0 and McLellan/Barksdale upended Adrianna Locklear/Love 8-1.

In the second match, Fairmont once again swept the Red Devils in singles. Waldo beat Destiny Locklear 8-1; Boeshore topped Chavis 8-0; Godwin defeated Ramirez 8-0; McNeill beat Adrianna Locklear 8-1; McLellan topped Love 9-7; and Barksdale swept Dominguez 8-0.

Fairmont forfeited all doubles matches in the second match.