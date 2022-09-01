Each week during football season, I write this column making my picks for each Robeson County game on Friday night. That’s all part of the fun of high school football.

Unfortunately this week, that fun has intersected with tragedy. St. Pauls will not play at Northside-Jacksonville on Friday night after a fatal stabbing at Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

It’s times like these that all of this is put into perspective. The game we all love and enjoy is, in fact, just a game.

So whether I pick your team to win or not — and by the way, these are just guesses and I’ve been wrong plenty — remember to enjoy the football this week, as high school football season continues and college football gets underway. This is a privilege — and things could be so much worse.

Last week: 2-2

Season: 5-3

Laney at Lumberton

Laney defeated Lumberton 51-0 last season, on its way to a 9-3 campaign. Most of the Buccaneers’ key producers have returned this season, and after a season-opening loss and a bye week to think about it they’ll come to Alton G. Brooks Stadium as a hungry bunch.

While it hasn’t necessarily shown in the results yet, I believe Lumberton is at least moderately better this season than they were last fall. That said, I’m not sure that improvement is enough to close such a wide gap seen between the teams last year.

The good news for the Pirates is that they’ll have a week after this game, regardless of result, to regroup before beginning conference play against Cape Fear on Sept. 16. The bad news is, I think they’ll need it.

Laney 38, Lumberton 7

Purnell Swett at Knightdale

Purnell Swett enters this game on its first three-game winning streak since 2017, and is seeking its first 3-0 start since the same 2017 streak.

Knightdale, just east of Raleigh, made a surprise third-round playoff run last year and has started 2-0 this fall. While neither program they’ve beaten this season has been a particularly successful one, the same can be said for the Rams, off wins against Fairmont and the first-year program Seaforth.

While the Rams have shown improvement so far this season, I’m not sure they’re quite ready to hang with a strong Raleigh-area program for all four quarters. Coach Stephen Roberson said the schedule gets progressively tougher every week for this team, and that could very well be proven in the result.

Knightdale 28, Purnell Swett 14

Fairmont at Westover

Westover hosts Fairmont for the Wolverines’ home opener having already earned a 40-point win at Southern Lee and a 40-6 win at St. Pauls to start the season. Fairmont, meanwhile, was offensively inconsistent in a win at Lumberton, and struggled even more so on that end in a home loss to Purnell Swett.

Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox showed last year the ability to improve his team greatly from the beginning to the end of a season. But the Golden Tornadoes will need to play not just a notch or two better to hang with Westover, but miles better. That seems like too tall a task.

The Wolverines appear to be right there with Seventy-First as one of the best teams in the area. They’ll continue their run of success Friday.

Westover 44, Fairmont 6

