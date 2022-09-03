NEWBURGH, Ind. — Needing an under-par round to play the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, William McGirt didn’t even have an under-par hole — the Fairmont native made 17 pars and one bogey.

The resulting 1-over-par 73, and 1-over total for the tournament’s first two rounds, led to a missed cut in a week that McGirt needed approximately a top-25 finish to earn back his PGA Tour card.

McGirt entered the event ranked 22nd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series featuring the 126th- to 200th-ranked players from the PGA Tour’s FedExCup for 2021-22 — McGirt was 181st — and the top-75 players from the Korn Ferry Tour; the top 25 points earners at the completion of the Finals will earn PGA Tour status for the 2022-23 season. McGirt is projected at 34th after missing the cut.

McGirt has previously stated that he has no desire to play the Korn Ferry Tour full-time during the 2022-23 season, and that even if he regained his PGA Tour status he was unlikely to play a full schedule. McGirt lost his PGA Tour status after his 181st-place FedExCup finish last season, with the top 125 retaining their Tour status.

The 43-year-old McGirt is content to step away from professional golf to spend more time with his family, according to previous comments to The Robesonian. He will likely play the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship, which begins Sept. 29 in Jackson, Mississippi, on a sponsor’s exemption for his final PGA Tour start, he previously said.

McGirt has played the PGA Tour for the last 12 seasons, winning the Memorial Tournament in 2016 and finishing a career-best 24th in the FedExCup that season. He has been unable to return to the same level of success since hip injuries kept him sidelined from Aug. 2018 to July 2020, with just two top-40 finishes in 29 starts since.

McGirt parred the first 16 holes Friday before a three-putt bogey at the par-4 17th essentially sealed his tournament fate, dropping him three off the cut line with one hole remaining. He made par on the finishing hole to remain three shots outside the top-65-and-ties cut threshold.

In Thursday’s opening round of even-par 72, McGirt made five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on the par-3 16th.