KNIGHTDALE — The Purnell Swett football team suffered its first loss of the season with a 47-13 defeat Friday at Knightdale.

Knightdale (3-0) led 41-0 at halftime.

“We came out really flat,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “They got off to a hot start. I don’t think we stopped them on any possession until the third quarter. They executed really well. Something as simple as a tunnel screen, they caught it and turned it into six.”

Purnell Swett (2-1) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns; the first was a touchdown run by Darius Bethea, and the second came when James Locklear recovered the fumble in the end zone on a botched punt.

In the first meeting between the schools, the Rams were seeking their first four-game winning streak since 2010.

Purnell Swett has an open week next Friday before traveling to Gray’s Creek on Sept. 16 to open United-8 Conference play.

Westover shuts out Fairmont

The Fairmont football team lost 54-0 in Friday’s nonconference game at Westover.

“We feel like Westover is one of the best 3A teams, especially in the east in North Carolina right now. They deserve a lot of credit for winning the game in the manner they did,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “We didn’t help ourselves by not recovering a few onside kicks and giving them some quick easy scores on interception returns.”

Westover (3-0) led 6-0 after the first quarter after Fairmont made defensive stops on the first few drives of the game; the Wolverines struck for 36 second-quarter points to take a 42-0 halftime lead.

Westover had two interception returns for touchdowns and recovered two onside kicks in the game. Fairmont also dropped a would-be touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Fairmont was without three key players due to injury, and had less than 100 yards of offense.

“Tonight we had just as much trouble trying to block Westover as we have everyone we’ve played this season,” Cox said. Our offensive line play is not very good right now and if we’re going to improve as a football team that’s going to be our major focus going forward is putting our offensive line in a position to be successful.”

The Wolverines beat their second-straight Robeson County team after a 40-6 win over St. Pauls last week. The Wolverines now lead the all-time series with Fairmont 5-1.

Fairmont completes its nonconference slate next Friday when the Golden Tornadoes host Southern Lee.