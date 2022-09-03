Laney dominant from start at Lumberton

LUMBERTON — “We’ve got to learn how to respond when taking a gut punch.”

Lumberton football coach Adam Deese said this after a 56-0 loss to Laney Friday, in a game that was dominated by the Buccaneers from the outset.

Laney (1-1) scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second, leaving no doubt in the final outcome from the game’s early moments.

“I think our team’s got to start out the gate,” Deese said. “We gift-wrapped everything; we gift-wrapped those 21 (first-quarter) points to them, we handed those to them. They had a good scheme, but it’s all stuff we prepared for. That one’s on us.”

Lumberton (0-3) has now lost 21 of its last 22 games, a stretch beginning the week after a win over Laney in 2019.

A three-play sequence early in the second quarter is most indicative of the Pirates’ night. After Patrick McBride intercepted a Laney pass in the end zone, the Pirates fumbled on the next play and the Buccaneers recovered. A play later, Jason Johnson scored on a 4-yard run for a 28-0 lead with 10:09 left in the half.

The Buccaneers, though, had 21 points before that early-second-quarter sequence, including two touchdowns on their first three offensive plays. It began with their first play from scrimmage, a 29-yard pass from Ty Little to Hampton Roderick; after Lumberton punted on the ensuing drive, Laney took two plays to score, on a 61-yard Johnson run for a 14-0 lead with 3:40 left in the first quarter.

Laney’s third first-quarter score came when Lumberton snapped the ball over the punter’s head on fourth down and Laney recovered in the end zone, making it a 21-0 game.

“Those are the things that we’re trying to clean up,” Deese said. “The punt, the snap over the head, that’s stuff we practice, we tell them to kick it out. But we’ve got to learn how to play under the lights. Monday through Thursday we can handle, but until we start to learn how to play under the lights and do what we’re supposed to do and come out and be the hammer, not the nail, that’s when we’re going to take our step in the process, that’s the biggest thing we’ve got to work on.”

After the back-and-forth three-play sequence, Laney scored twice more before halftime, on a 10-yard Johnson run and a 55-yard pass from Little to Daren Brown to take a 42-0 lead at intermission.

Lumberton’s first seven drives ended in four punts and three turnovers; the eighth ended when the half expired. The Pirates were outgained 341-67 for the game.

“We didn’t play very well tonight. We’ll take the ownership of that,” Deese said. “Our guys have got to come out with a fire and a passion. Everything they got, we handed it to them, the big plays; they had several tonight, and it’s all stuff that we do. … We controlled our own destiny, and those kids have got to see that and they’ve got to respond come next week and get ready for conference.”

The Buccaneers scored second-half touchdowns on a 1-yard Tristan Cotto run and a 5-yard pass from Kolbe Little to Jacob Pace to establish the final 56-point margin.

Johnson rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries for Laney. Ty Little was 5-for-8 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns, with Roderick catching three passes for 43 yards and a score.

Laney, which now leads the all-time series 8-5, has outscored Lumberton 107-0 during their meetings the last two seasons.

Lumberton is idle next week before opening conference play on Sept. 16 when the Pirates host South View. Deese said the No. 1 thing the team needs to improve in the two weeks before league play is its physicality.

“We’ve got to learn to be aggressive,” Deese said. “Everything’s won on the line of scrimmage, and that’s where it starts at. Physicality up front is going to be a big portion for us, and we’ve got to minimize the turnovers; we turn the ball over way too much offensively, and defensively we’re not causing enough turnovers. We’ve got to put ourselves in position to be successful, and right now we’re not doing that.”

