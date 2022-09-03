Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6

The 38th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at Pinecrest Country Club, with a rain date of Oct. 13.

The morning wave will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon wave will play at 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

The tournament is a four-person captain’s-choice format. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for an individual, which includes mulligans, ladies tees, cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes.

Prizes and raffles include a $5,000 putting challenge and a 50/50 board.

Sponsorships are available for $175, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Robeson Community College Foundation.

To register, contact Carol Cummings at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Golf tournament to benefit Relay for Life

The eighth annual Robeson County Government Dimond Divas and Dukes Relay for Life Golf Tournament will be held Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton, with a rain date of Sept. 15.

The tournament is a four-man captain’s-choice format at a cost of $60 per player. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 12 p.m. and play will begin at 1 p.m.

Prizes include $100 gift cards for first place, $50 for second place, $25 for third place, $50 for longest drive and $25 for closest to the pin.

For more information contact Nicole Brooks at 910-827-0669; Mitszi Whitaker at 910-737-5049; Karen Godwin at 910-737-5045; or Chad Deese at 910-734-9769.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62, winning by one stroke over Michael Graham and Lee Hunt, who took second place in a scorecard playoff.

Al Almond and Albert Almond won the first flight with a 72, winning a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and Larry Piland.

Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will, Bob Slahetka and Lee Hunt.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]