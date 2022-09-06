DURHAM — Mercy Bell netted her first collegiate goal in the 17th minute, and All-American Anna Grossheim added an insurance goal with just less than 10 minute left to play to lead the UNC Pembroke soccer team past Shaw, 2-0, on Monday afternoon at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The triumph put the wraps on a season-opening three-match road trip for the Braves (2-1-0) who will open up the home portion of their 2022 slate on Wednesday against Conference Carolina foe Converse (2-2-0). The Bears (0-4-0) stayed winless, and scoreless, in their three-game-old series with the Black & Gold.

In the 17th minute, Mercy Bell collected a loose ball in traffic and connected on a laser shot from just more than 20 yards away that found its way just inside the crossbar to give the Braves a lead they would not relinquish. Bell netted her first collegiate goal in the opening half, and finished the Labor Day outing with five shots, including three that were on target.

Anna Grossheim ran onto a loose ball near the top of the penalty area in the 81st minute, fought off a pair of defenders and connected on a shot to the far post to double the lead for the visitors. Grossheim notched her second goal of the season and walked away from Durham with a team-best eight shots. It is the second-highest shot total of Grossheim’s collegiate career.

Redshirt sophomore Chiara Coppin registered four saves on the way to logging her second shutout of the season (15th career).

Monday’s victory wrapped up a season-opening three-match road trip for the Braves who will play four more road contests in the month of September.

UNCP has logged shutouts in each of its three all-time matchups with Shaw. The Bears have not scored a goal in nearly 288 minutes of action against the Black & Gold.

The Braves posted a season-high 24 shots on Monday, including 15 in the second half. It was their most strikes since turning in 25 in an opening-round win over North Greenville in last season’s Conference Carolinas Tournament.

The Braves will make their 2022 home debut on Wednesday when they open their Conference Carolinas slate as well against Converse (2-2-0, 0-0 CC) on Military Appreciation Day at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. and admission to all 2022 UNCP soccer home matches is free.