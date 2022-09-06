PEMBROKE — Impressive performances that helped pace the UNC Pembroke volleyball team to a trio of home victories on Friday and Saturday has propelled both Vanja Przulj and Katie Pressley to Conference Carolinas weekly honors.

Przulj was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week and Pressley is the Specialist of the Week.

Przulj played every point of all 15 sets on Friday and Saturday to help the Braves register three wins, including triumphs over Lenoir-Rhyne and Embry-Riddle. The Belgrade, Serbia, product led the team with 48 kills (3.20 per set) and seven service aces in weekend action, and also tallied 45 digs (3.00 per set) and three block assists.

The transfer logged double-digit kills in three of the four contests at the UNC Pembroke Invitational, including a career-high 15 kills against Embry-Riddle. She also had double-digit digs in two matches, highlighted by a 22-dig performance against the nationally-prominent Eagles.

In her seven matches with the Black & Gold, Przulj has already scored 69.0 points, logged 52 digs and amassed 59 kills. The middle blocker is hitting .188 for the season in 22 sets played.

A native of Indian Trail, Pressley played every point of all 15 sets at the UNC Pembroke Invitational and finished the weekend with 145 assists (9.67/set) and 44 digs (2/93/set). The redshirt sophomore also had seven kills, six block assists and three service aces.

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Pressley accumulated double-digit assists in all four matches and had double-digit assists in two outings. She logged a double-double against Lenoir-Rhyne with 42 assists and 10 digs, and mirrored the feat against red-hot Embry-Riddle with 44 assists and career-high 18 digs.

In her three seasons with the Black & Gold, Pressley has logged 1,504 assists and 485 digs. She also has 47 service aces and 47 total blocks.

The Braves will trek to Pensacola, Florida, on Friday for the West Florida Invitational. UNCP will take on the host and fifth-ranked Argonauts on Friday at 11:30 a.m. inside the UWF Field House, and will also face Spring Hill on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to close out the opening-day action at the two-day round-robin tournament.