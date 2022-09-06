ST. PAULS — When St. Pauls walked off the field after a 40-6 loss to Westover on Aug. 26, the Bulldogs had no idea it would be 14 days before they got a chance to cleanse the sour taste of defeat.

But due to unfortunate circumstances elsewhere — a fatal stabbing at Northside-Jacksonville High School resulted in the cancellation of last week’s game — that loss remains the Bulldogs’ most-recent result.

They’ll get the chance to change that Friday when Union Pines visits G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

“Union Pines, they’re playing good ball, they’re getting better every year. They’re pretty tough and well-coached. But to be honest with you, this week is focusing about us and doing what we need to do to get our kids back on track,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I think they are really hungry to get back on the field. Time will tell. … We are all, the coaching staff as well as the kids, are looking forward to the opportunity to see what we’ve got and get ourselves back to Bulldog football.”

The Westover loss ended a 15-game regular-season winning streak for the Bulldogs (1-1). Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest against Union Pines (2-1) will complete St. Pauls’ nonconference slate before next week’s Southeastern Athletic Conference opener at home against Fairmont.

Union Pines, coached by Jason Trousdale, beat Western Harnett 40-14 last week. The Vikings opened the season with a 26-7 win at Montgomery Central on Aug. 19 before losing 35-12 to Gray’s Creek in Week 2.

Senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein attempts about 10 passes per game, throwing for 258 yards and five touchdowns so far this season, and is also the team’s leading rusher with 173 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Biggs (156 rushing yards, one touchdown) is also key in the backfield; Brendan Ortega (144 receiving yards, two touchdowns) is a key receiving target.

“I think they run the ball pretty good; they have a good pass game as well,” Setzer said. “They’ve done a good job of imposing their own will. They’re really comfortable in their system; it doesn’t look like they get out of whack very much.”

Defensively, the Vikings’ first objective will be to contain St. Pauls running back Kemarion Baldwin (379 rushing yards, four touchdowns this season). The Bulldogs senior has run for 4,241 yards in his career, just 31 yards from passing Marqueise Coleman for the most in school history.

Baldwin shared a strong relationship with Coleman, who played for the Bulldogs from 2016-19 and died in July 2021; Setzer said if Coleman were alive he would be excited about his protege breaking his record.

“Knowing him, (Coleman) would make a funny joke about (Baldwin) beating him — but he would be his biggest cheerleader,” Setzer said. “Neither one of those guys are big stat guys. They’re not the kind of guys that walk around thinking about stats; ‘Quiese wasn’t that way, and K.B.’s not that way. … ‘Quiese was a guy that took (Baldwin) under his wing, so I think he’d be ecstatic about him doing that.”

St. Pauls won last year’s meeting 48-6 and has won three straight games in the series; the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 3-2.

Southern Lee at Fairmont

Two teams off to unfavorable starts will face off Friday when Fairmont hosts Southern Lee at 7 p.m.

Southern Lee (0-3) has lost close games in each of the last two weeks — a 23-17 loss to South Johnston last week followed a 17-12 defeat at Green Hope — after a 47-7 loss to Westover in Week 1.

Fairmont (1-2) also lost to Westover in a 54-0 decision last week; the Golden Tornadoes also have a 24-8 loss to Purnell Swett and a 16-14 win over Lumberton on the resume.

The Cavaliers’ offense primarily runs the ball; Tyrice Douglas (210 rushing yards) and Anthony Robinson (133 rushing yards) both have two touchdowns; those account for all four offensive touchdowns the team has scored.

Fairmont head coach Lonnie Cox previously served as offensive coordinator at Southern Lee in 2018, his last assistant coach job before becoming Union Pines head coach before the 2019 season and coming to Fairmont in 2021. Cox was 2-0 against Southern Lee while at Union Pines.

Fairmont and Southern Lee have never met on the gridiron.

Wilson Prep at Red Springs

A last-minute replacement after an originally scheduled game fell through, Wilson Prep will make the approximately two-hour trip down Interstate 95 to face Red Springs Friday at 7 p.m.

Wilson Prep (2-0) has posted convincing wins over East Columbus, 33-8, and Warren County, 42-14, to start the season. The Tigers, coached by Phil Dickens, compete in the 1A classification.

Two freshman lead the way for the Tigers offense; Travon Usher is the team’s leading rusher, with 203 yards and three touchdowns. While the team has only attempted 10 passes this season, freshman quarterback Jamarius Howard has thrown for three touchdowns and run for three more.

Red Springs (0-2) is coming off a bye last week after losing 54-7 at Forest Hills on Aug. 26.

Sandhills Titans was scheduled as Red Springs’ opponent this week, but the school was unable to field a team this fall. In finding a replacement, Red Springs will play Wilson Prep in football for the first time.

