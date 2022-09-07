LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team began its title defense in the United-8 Conference with a 5-0 win in the league opener Tuesday against Cape Fear.

Lumberton (4-2, 1-0 United-8) scored four goals in the first six minutes of the game, then added a fifth with 17 minutes remaining.

Hoslerson Joseph recorded a hat trick with three goals and Luis Izeta and Angel Robles also each scored one goal. Korbyn Walton had two assists and Brandon Rodriguez and Angel Robles each had one.

Jair Santos, Isaac Juarez and Jiovani Garcia combined for seven saves in goal for the shutout.

“It was good to go up early again in consecutive matches,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “But I thought we lost focus a little after that and played sloppy. A ton of credit to Cape Fear for responding after a slow start to make a good game of it.”

Cape Fear is 2-5 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Fairmont girls tennis wins at West Columbus

The Fairmont girls tennis team earned a 7-2 nonconference win Tuesday at West Columbus.

The Golden Tornadoes (6-1) won five of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

In singles, Fairmont’s Addison Waldo won 6-3, 6-2; Helen Boeshore won 6-1, 6-3; Madalynn Godwin won 6-0, 6-2; Skyler McNeill won 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; and Shalylia Barksdale won 6-0, 6-0. Kayla McLellan lost 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.

Waldo/Boeshore won 8-6 in doubles and Godwin/McNeill won 8-1. The Vikings won the third singles match by forfeit.

Fairmont plays Thursday at conference foe Clinton.

Lady Rams top Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett girls tennis team defeated Seventy-First 7-1 in Tuesday’s United-8 Conference match in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett (2-3, 2-3 United-8) got singles wins from Raven Cummings, who beat Kaylee Ford 6-0, 6-1; Jori Jones, who topped Olivia Lee 6-0, 6-3; Nyla Mitchell, who defeated Princess Ross 6-0, 6-1; Natalie Evington, who beat Mariyah Massey 6-0, 6-1; and Amaya Bullard, who defeated Careliz Matos 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 4-3 retired. Seventy-First (0-4, 0-4 United-8) got a singles win from Ronia Guyton-McRae, who beat Lauren Brooks 6-0, 7-6 (9-7).

In doubles, Cummings/Jones beat Ford/Lee 8-0 and Mitchell/Evington topped Ross/Massey 8-1.

Mitchell and Evington are both 4-1 in singles this season and are 4-1 as a doubles team.

In other local sports action Tuesday, the Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-0 to Jack Britt.