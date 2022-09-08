Well, last week wasn’t exactly the best Friday night of football that Robeson County has ever seen.

With three teams in action, none scored in the first three quarters as each suffered blowout losses. Purnell Swett did score twice in the fourth quarter to avoid the dubious distinction of a county-wide shutout.

But a new week provides a new opportunity for the county at-large. Two of the three teams who played last week are idle this week, while the two who didn’t play last week return to action.

Here are some predictions for Week 4’s games.

Last week: 3-0

Season: 8-3

Union Pines at St. Pauls

St. Pauls returns to the field after an unexpected open Friday last week, two weeks removed from their own lopsided loss to Westover.

Union Pines is off to a better start this season after a 2-8 season last fall, and seems to have a decent run-pass balance so far. The two teams the Vikings have beaten, however, are a combined 0-5 this season.

St. Pauls, meanwhile, is already battle-tested after a close win over Metrolina Christian and a loss to Westover. The Bulldogs should be hungry after sitting on the Westover loss for 14 days.

Union Pines should keep it competitive — but St. Pauls should win.

St. Pauls 34, Union Pines 20

Southern Lee at Fairmont

Both the Golden Tornadoes and Cavaliers have struggled to start the season, even doing so with one common opponent — both have suffered blowout losses to Westover.

The last two weeks have shown how far Fairmont still has to go in coach Lonnie Cox’s second year. All four of the team’s nonconference games, of which this is the last, have been against larger schools with quantitatively bigger teams.

Cox says that this will help the Tornadoes once they get to conference play — but it also may result in a third straight loss before that time comes. There hasn’t been much positive results to come from either side so far this season, but the numbers may hurt Fairmont once again.

Southern Lee 20, Fairmont 14

Wilson Prep at Red Springs

Red Springs is looking to build in coach Tim Ray’s first season. Instead of having a game in which they’d be favored — a game against Sandhills Titans was canceled — the Red Devils will instead welcome Wilson Prep.

The Tigers have comfortably defeated East Columbus and Warren County, both teams who are at Red Springs’ level or maybe slightly better.

The rebuilding process for the Red Devils has some growing pains, and they’ll continue this week.

Wilson Prep 36, Red Springs 12

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.