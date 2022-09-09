WHITEVILLE — The St. Pauls volleyball team was swept 3-0 in Thursday’s nonconference match at Whiteville.

Whiteville won the three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22.

Katherin Lowery had four kills, two blocks, nine digs and four assists for St. Pauls; Jada McKinnon had four kills and two blocks, Jaiden Morrissey had six kills, Julianna Bell had one ace, one kill and one block, Keniah Baldwin had one kill and eight digs, Kemya Baldwin had nine digs and Cierra Jones had eight assists.

St. Pauls hosts Lumberton in nonconference play on Monday.

In other local volleyball action Thursday, Purnell Swett lost 3-0 at South View; the Rams lost the three sets 25-14, 25-14 and 25-7.