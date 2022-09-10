FAIRMONT — The Southern Lee football team scored 27 unanswered points to turn a third-quarter deficit into a win on Friday night at Fairmont as the Cavaliers beat the Golden Tornadoes 41-22.

The game was ended with 10:12 remaining as the administrative decision was made not to continue after an ejection on both teams and continued chippy play.

After leading 16-14 at halftime, Fairmont took a 22-14 third-quarter lead after a 40-yard Dacoaleon Austin run. Southern Lee’s Tyrice Douglas returned the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and the Cavaliers tied the score on Jorderion Hamilton’s two-point run. Southern Lee (1-3) scored twice more in the third quarter on a two-yard Hamilton run and a 99-yard Douglas run, making it 35-22.

The Cavaliers scored on a 25-yard Douglas run early in the fourth before the game was called.

Fairmont (1-3) took a 16-0 lead in the first half, scoring on a 27-yard Gabriel Washington run and a 13-yard pass from Washington to Travelius Leach; Washington ran in the two-point try both times. Southern Lee answered with two touchdowns by Douglas, a 5-yard run and a 2-yard run, to make it a 16-14 game at intermission.

Southern Lee snapped a 13-game losing streak with the win.

Douglas ran for 127 yards on eight carries to score three touchdowns, in addition to the kick return score. Anthony Robinson rushed nine times for 76 yards and Hamilton ran eight times for 46 yards.

Austin led Fairmont with 77 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Washington rushed for 36 yards and completed six of his 17 pass attempts for 59 yards. Leach caught six passes for 46 yards.

Fairmont begins Southeastern Athletic Conference play with an in-county clash next week at St. Pauls.

Late interception lifts Wilson Prep past Red Springs

Visiting Wilson Prep beat Red Springs 16-8 Friday with a last-minute heartbreaker, returning an interception nearly the length of the field for a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Jamarius Howard had the pick-six, scoring on a 77-yard return; Wilson Prep (3-0) was successful with its two-point try. The game had been tied 8-8 before the fateful play.

After a scoreless first half, Red Springs (0-3) got on the scoreboard with a 31-yard run by Jakelsin Mack; the Red Devils’ two-point conversion was successful, making it 8-0 with 6:10 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers scored a safety late in the third, resulting from a bad snap on a Red Springs punt. Howard scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to tie the score at 8-8 with 1:01 in the period; the extra-point kick was missed.

Red Springs, which has lost nine straight games, was in position to possibly score a game-winning touchdown at the end of the game before the interception that won it for the Tigers.

The Red Devils complete their nonconference slate next week when they hosts Mullins (South Carolina).