PENSACOLA, Fla. — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .231 at the net against nationally-ranked West Florida, but fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-20) to the hosts in the opening match of the UWF Walk On’s Invitational on Friday at the UWF Field House. UNCP battled with Spring Hill in the afternoon portion of the invitational, but lost 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 33-31) in a close match to wrap up the first day of action.

It was the third meeting between UNCP and UWF, but the first since 2019. West Florida has been victorious in all three meetings with the Black & Gold. It was the first meeting between Spring Hill and the Braves.

The Braves will close out weekend competition in Florida on Saturday when they face #17 Lewis at 9 a.m. inside the UWF Field House. UNCP will then face Oklahoma Baptist at 4:30 p.m. for the final match of the UWF Walk On’s Invitational.

vs. West Florida

West Florida jumped out to a quick start in the first scoring the first 12 out of 14 points to take a 12-2 lead. The Argonauts hit better than better than .500 from the net and used four service aces to capture the opening set 25-13.

The Braves took their first lead of the afternoon with a kill from Precious Daley that sparked the offense to a 3-0 scoring run. West Florida scored five-straight points to go out in front, 14-9, with a service ace from Meg Brackhan, and never relinquished the lead, winning 25-18.

The Black & Gold knotted the third-set score at 13 apiece with a kill from Vanja Przulj to cap off a 5-0 scoring run. An ill-timed attack error from the hosts kept the score tied, but the Argonauts scored six of the last seven points to secure the final set, 25-20.

Przulj had 11 kills and two blocks for the Braves, Daley had eight kills with two aces, and Brianna Warren had five kills. Katie Pressley had 15 assists and Elise Martin had six digs.

vs. Spring Hill

Spring Hill started quick with back-to-back aces that gave it an 8-4 lead. UNCP was able to get within one point with blocks from Brianna Warren and Taylor Osborne, but the Badgers hit .216 at the net to grab the opening set 25-21.

The Black & Gold used a kill from Brianna Warren and a service ace from Vanja Przulj to take an early 13-9 lead. The Badgers rattled off nine points to take a 17-13 lead and hit .233 at the net for the set, winning 27-25.

UNC Pembroke was able to take a slight 25-24 lead with a kill from Katie Pressley. The Braves forced Spring Hill into five attack errors with blocks at the net, but the Badgers won the last three points of the match for the victory, taking the set 33-31.

Warren had 13 kills, Daley had 11 kills and Przulj had 10 kills with 12 digs in the Braves’ nightcap. Morgan Gibbs had 23 assists and Pressley had 17 assists and 11 digs; Elise Martin had 13 digs. Erin O’Donnell had five blocks.