Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6

The 38th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at Pinecrest Country Club, with a rain date of Oct. 13.

The morning wave will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon wave will play at 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

The tournament is a four-person captain’s-choice format. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for an individual, which includes mulligans, ladies tees, cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes.

Prizes and raffles include a $5,000 putting challenge and a 50/50 board.

Sponsorships are available for $175, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Robeson Community College Foundation.

To register, contact Carol Cummings at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 62, winning by one stroke over Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry.

Al Almond and Lee Hunt won the first flight with a 72, two strokes ahead of Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly.

Closest to the flag winners were Larry Piland, Tommy Lowry and Jerry Jolly.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]