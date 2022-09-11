PEMBROKE – Redshirt freshman JaQuan Kelly ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns to pace a school-record day on the ground for the UNC Pembroke football team, and the Braves used a big first half to steamroll visiting West Virginia Wesleyan, 50-26, in the Mountain East Conference opener for both teams on Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“We were able to put up 50 points; I don’t know when the last time was we did that,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “We had a chance for a shutout there; when was the last time we did that? There’s some great things there that I think we need to be a part of, and we felt good that our crowd, our fans, everybody, could kind of get a glimpse what we’re capable of doing.”

The Braves (1-1, 1-0 MEC) racked up 386 rushing yards to obliterate a 13-year-old school record, while also capturing their home opener for the fourth-straight fall season as well. It was the 22nd-straight loss for the Bobcats (0-2, 0-1 MEC) who have not tasted victory since the 2019 regular season.

Redshirt sophomore Zechariah Adams-Duckson logged a career-best 120 rushing yards and a second-quarter touchdown to further solidify a dominant rushing attack.

“We had multiple backs that really shined for us, and it’s good to see that the O-line were actually opening up holes and it wasn’t just fluke plays. We were ripping off a lot of big plays,” Richardson said. “The biggest thing about it is, we need our team to believe that we can do that and can do it week in and week out, and we have to be able to do that to have a good team.”

Redshirt sophomore Virgil Lemons matched a school record with a 100-yard kickoff return score in the third period. Sophomore Bryce Beard and redshirt junior Branden Spencer both registered six tackles to pace UNCP’s defensive effort.

The Braves used an impressive no-huddle performance to string together a 13-play, 76-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession of the afternoon. Senior Josh Jones completed five of his six passing attempts on the drive, including a two-yard scoring strike to C.J. Davis that put the hosts in front for good, 7-0.

UNCP kept the onslaught going with their next possession of the contest, and needed just one play to double their lead to 14-0. Kelly stutter stepped his way into space and scampered 71 yards untouched down the near sideline to signal what would become a big first half for the hosts.

“Coach talked to me and said ‘we’ve got to get you some more carries,’ so I came in ready,” Kelly said.

Zechariah Adams-Duckson joined the scoring party midway through the second quarter in another one-play drive for the Black & Gold. The redshirt sophomore danced his way through a host of defenders, and then outraced a couple of more 65 yards down the far sideline for a 21-0 lead.

A forced fumble by newcomer Malik McKinzie with time waning down in the opening half gave the Braves a short field. Quentin Cooper scurried all the way down to the 6-yard line on the ensuing play, and Josh Jones finished off the scoring drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Smith in the middle of the end zone. Colin Johnson dove in from three yards out on the 2-point conversion try, making it 29-0 at intermission.

Virgil Lemons helped the Braves pick up where the left off right away in the second half, hauling in the opening kickoff of the stanza with his foot on the goal line, and weaving his way through traffic before crossing the goal line on the other end of the field to make it 36-0.

“When I crossed the end zone, the only thing I was thinking about was I’m going to be better than Devin Jones,” Lemons joked. “I haven’t returned a touchdown in so long, and watching Devin, that’s my inspiration; he was a good returner.”

West Virginia Wesleyan registered its first score of the season on the ensuing play from scrimmage. Nathan Payne hit Devin Washington in stride, and the sophomore finished off the 64-yard scoring reception with a trot into the end zone with just 41 seconds gone in the third period, pulling the Bobcats to a 36-6 deficit.

The Bobcats used their special teams to cut further into their deficit nine minutes later. UNCP’s Peyton Sowers had his feet near the back of the end zone on a fourth-down punt attempt with just more than five minutes left, and Donovan Woods jumped in front of the kick and was first to recover the loose ball; the touchdown made the score 36-12.

West Virginia Wesleyan got into the scoring column again early in the fourth quarter. Jerome Colbert stepped in front of an errant throw by Josh Jones toward the near sideline, and then raced 17 yards untouched into the south end zone to make it 36-18.

Kelly helped the Braves snap their scoring drought midway through the final quarter, stretching the led to 43-18. The freshman churned out four yards on the opening play of the possession, and then broke through on second down with a 49-yard scoring gallop to push UNCP over the 40-point plateau.

Kelly struck again on the next play from scrimmage for the Black & Gold, sprinting 43 yards on first down to cap the scoring for the hosts on the afternoon at the half-century mark, as they led 50-18.

West Virginia Wesleyan put the final points of the afternoon on the scoreboard with the following possession. Nathan Payne was 3-for-3 on the final drive of the day for the visitors, including a 27-yard touchdown pass to Xander Castillo. Payne and Castillo hooked up again on the ensuing 2-point conversion try to establish the final 24-point margin.

Kelly’s 183 yards ranks ranks fourth all-time in program lore, while his three rushing scores are the second-most (shared with three others) in school history.

LaTrell Jewsome and Malik McKinzie both posted a forced fumble and five tackles on the afternoon. Jewsome matched a team-high with four solo stops.

The Braves broke a 13-year-old school record with 386 rushing yards on Saturday. The performance eclipsed a 353-rushing yard performance in a win over Fayetteville State in the opening game of the Two Rivers Classic series on Aug. 29, 2009. The 10.4 yards per rushing attempt on Saturday ranks second on the all-time charts, falling short only to a 20-carry, 217-yard (10.9) showing against Lenoir-Rhyne in 2016.

Redshirt sophomore Zechariah Adams-Duckson and redshirt freshman JaQuan Kelly became the first running back duo in program history to log 100-yard rushing games in the same contest since Oct. 8, 2011, when Travis Daniels (33-177) and Elliott Powell (9-105) both hit the century mark in a home win over Tusculum.

The Braves will open up a two-game road trip on Sept. 17 when they head to central West Virginia to battle Mountain East Conference rival Glenville State (1-1, 0-1 MEC). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside Morris Stadium on the GSC campus. The Pioneers dropped a 21-7 road decision to Concord on Saturday in their league lidlifter.