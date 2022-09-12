Bulldogs alum promoted after successful run under Moses

ST. PAULS — Jaymar Thompson has been part of the St. Pauls girls basketball program’s immense success over the last three seasons.

As the program hopes to maintain its strong play after head coach Mike Moses’ departure, Thompson will remain — moving one seat further down the bench.

An assistant coach at St. Pauls for the last three seasons, Thompson will replace Moses as the program’s head coach, taking the reigns at his alma mater after helping lead the Bulldogs to the 2A East Regional final last season.

“I’m a St. Pauls kid; I graduated from St. Pauls,” said Thompson, a 2000 St. Pauls alumnus. “I think at the end of the day it’s good for the community as well, because everybody that’s around, that’s helping, knows me and my family. To me it doesn’t seem big, but everybody that’s texting me makes me feel better about the decision. And not only that, but I get to coach my daughter, which is a blessing on its own.”

His daughter Jakieya Thompson will player her senior season for the Lady Bulldogs this winter; the point guard was the Robeson County Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season and was named conference Player of the Year each of the last two seasons.

“It’s very exciting; it brings back old memories,” Jakieya Thompson said. “It made it very special since it’s my senior year and it’s somebody I’m used to; I don’t have to relearn a coach or nothing.”

“She’s the female version of me. It’s really a blessing. I hate the circumstances, because I love Moses to death, but it really fell in (place),” Jaymar Thompson said. “She’s a coach on the court anyway, so it makes my job easier. I told her she’s my new assistant. … It’s the icing on the cake.”

Moses resigned in June and took a job as assistant coach and director of recruiting at Western Kentucky University in August. St. Pauls tabbed Thompson as his replacement after his tenure as an assistant coach, a decision meant to provide some level of continuity in the program.

“(Thompson) has been involved with the program for the last (three) years. Everybody knows him. He knows how we run the program so it was a logical choice to step right in and just keep the train going,” St. Pauls Principal Jason Suggs said. “Sometimes it’s easier to get to the top of the mountaintop than it is to stay at the top of the mountain; we want somebody that can keep us on top of the mountain.”

St. Pauls began the season 27-0 before a third-round playoff loss in 2019-20, in Jaymar Thompson’s first season on the coaching staff and Jakieya Thompson’s freshman season. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 13-0 mark in 2020-21, with the team’s playoff run cut short before the second round after COVID-19 protocols knocked them out of the tournament. The team was 27-2 last season as it reached the regional final.

Building off the 67-3 stretch over the three years Thompson was on the staff under Moses is the goal as he assumes the top job.

“Of course the bar’s always high here. The goals are still the same,” Jaymar Thompson said. “My first goal is to continue to try to put kids into college, and then the seasonal goals is the conference, the conference tournament, of course the (Robeson County) Shootout, and then make a deep (playoff) run and try to win a state championship.”

In addition to his experience as a Bulldogs assistant coach, Jaymar Thompson has coached travel ball for about the last 10 years. He also has coaching experience in youth baseball and football. He played college football at both North Carolina A&T, where Jakieya Thompson is verbally committed to play college basketball, and Fayetteville State.

Even as he takes on his first high school head-coaching job, he feels comfortable in the setting.

“I really just want to thank Coach Moses, and Jason Suggs and (Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Jerome Hunt) for giving me this opportunity, and the superintendent,” Jaymar Thompson said. “It’s a blessing — I’m home here.”

