Outside of the St. Pauls football team’s success over the last few years — and let me say right off the top, Bulldog fans, this column is not about your team — it’s been a rough couple of years for high school football in Robeson County. Teams not named St. Pauls are collectively 11-51 since the start of of the spring 2021 season, with five of the wins coming in in-county matchups.

But as much as its been a long couple of years, the last couple of weeks may have been a rock-bottom experience.

Two Fridays ago, with Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett in action, all three schools were shut out through three quarters. Purnell Swett finally scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter at Knightdale to avoid the county-wide shutout.

On Friday, St. Pauls did what St. Pauls does — doing so in one of the most impressive second halves from a tied halftime score I’ve seen in a long time. But while the Bulldogs ran wild on Union Pines, Red Springs lost in unbelievable fashion in a low-scoring nailbiter to Wilson Prep, while Fairmont allowed 27 unanswered points to fall to Southern Lee in a game that was called early due to a chippy game approching the tipping point on getting out of hand.

This High School Football Notebook column is designed as a space to showcase interesting things that may not have made Friday’s game story or to look ahead to what will happen the coming week, and when possible includes something about all five schools. So, taking a look at this collective struggle, let’s do that — with some perspective at the end on the one team that is, in fact, having some success.

Fairmont

Fairmont led Southern Lee 22-14 on Friday, but the Cavaliers scored 27 unanswered points and were leading 41-22 when the game was stopped. Southern Lee snapped a 13-game losing streak, and Fairmont lost the 17th game in its last 21.

The Golden Tornadoes, who beat Lumberton in Week 1 before losses to Purnell Swett, Westover and Southern Lee, haven’t yet taken the steps forward that head coach Lonnie Cox desired in his second season — even after arguably improving from start to finish last season more than anyone.

The silver lining as that Fairmont has yet to play a school its own size, meeting two 4A and two 3A opponents. The rest of the Golden Tornadoes’ games, starting with this week’s matchup at St. Pauls, will be Southeastern Athletic Conference bouts against fellow 2A teams. Even in a worst-case scenario, it would be hard to imagine Fairmont not being competitive or even favored against the bottom half of the league.

Red Springs

Tied 8-8 in the final minute, Wilson Prep returned an interception for a touchdown to beat Red Springs 16-8. Penalties stunted the Red Devils’ chances throughout the game, as did a safety which set up the Tigers for a game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter.

Red Springs has now lost nine straight games, three of which have come this season after Tim Ray took over the program in the offseason. Ray’s teams look a little different schematically than those of predecessor Lawrence Ches, but a problem that has hurt the Red Devils off and on for years is haunting them again: discipline.

This is the first thing to tackle as the Red Devils look to improve, finishing their nonconference slate this week against Mullins (South Carolina) before beginning conference play next week. Moving the ball forward offensively, and stopping the opposition defensively, can be made much easier if the Red Devils don’t make self-inflicted errors hampering their own efforts towards those tasks.

Lumberton

Lumberton and Purnell Swett both sat back and watched last week as they each were idle ahead of the start of United-8 Conference play this week. But both were part of the Week 3 set of games, and both have been part of local struggles for the last few years. The Pirates have lost 21 of their last 22 games, still struggling to get off the ground after Kelly Williamson’s disastrous coaching tenure in 2018-19.

Head coach Adam Deese, though, seems to believe that, while his team is struggling, it’s just a few plays away from being competitive in each game — and that said few plays have been self-inflicted mistakes, such as a dropped pass, or a missed block or tackle. Could this perhaps mean that the athletes are there, and that it simply comes down to better execution?

The chance could exist to be more competitive as conference play begins, with the first two games coming against Jack Britt (1-2) and South View (0-3), both having struggles of their own.

Purnell Swett

I can imagine objections from Purnell Swett for including the Rams with everyone else in a discussion about county-wide struggles — and the team is, in fact, off to a 2-1 start this season. But Purnell Swett is unquestionably a part of this, more broadly, after records of 0-5 and 1-5 in the two 2021 seasons after coach Stephen Roberson’s arrival, and a 1-10 campaign before that in 2019.

The Rams have certainly shown improvement, and a renewed spirit about them, with this season’s start. That spirit, though, faces its first real test this week; how will the Rams respond after a lopsided loss at Knightdale, which was followed by a bye week, and therefore sitting on said loss for 14 days.

Purnell Swett begins conference play this week at upstart Gray’s Creek (3-0), coached by former Rams head coach Jon Sherman. The Rams’ last conference win against a team other than Lumberton came on October 25, 2018 against Hoke County; this team, though, should have several realistic chances to end that streak, including this Friday’s matchup.

St. Pauls

Arriving back at the county’s one program with some recent success, perhaps the context of what’s going on at the other Robeson County schools makes St. Pauls’ run even more remarkable. The Bulldogs, of course, reached the 2AA state championship in the spring 2021 season and the fourth round of the playoffs last year, and have won consecutive conference championships; they are 21-3 since the start of the spring 2021 season.

While it’s still to be seen whether a third straight conference title is in the cards for this season, the Bulldogs made it clear on Friday night — responding to adversity, both by winning in the game after a blowout loss, and by doing so after playing poorly in the first half — that they should definitely be in for another successful campaign.

If only they weren’t the outlier.

