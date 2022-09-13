ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with Heide Trask at home on Monday.

St. Pauls (4-3-2) scored with about 20 minutes left in the match on a header by Omar Canuto off Henry Ordonez’s free kick. Heide Trask (3-3-2) provided the equalizer on a set piece corner kick with about 10 minutes to play.

“We dominated the game, we just didn’t defend well on that set piece, and it cost us,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “It could’ve went either way.”

Heide Trask won the first meeting 1-0 on Aug. 18.

St. Pauls plays Wednesday at Red Springs.

Lumberton soccer tops South View

The Lumberton boys soccer team defeated South View 3-1 in United-8 Conference play Monday.

Lumberton (5-2, 2-0 United-8) led 1-0 at halftime after a Korbyn Walton goal, assisted by Angel Robles.

After South View (3-1, 2-1 United-8) scored a goal early in the second half to even the match, the Pirates got unassisted second-half goals from Hoslerson Joseph and Mark Ramirez.

“We controlled the majority of the match, with possession and scoring chances heavy in our favor,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “South View’s keeper had an unbelievable performance with a ton of saves, a couple that were amazing. His play definitely kept them in the game, but their whole team’s effort should be applauded.”

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek on Wednesday.

Scotland volleyball sweeps Fairmont

The Fairmont volleyball team was swept in nonconference action Monday at Scotland.

Scotland (6-3) won the first set 25-12, the second 25-13 and the third 25-12.

Fairmont (0-10) hosts West Bladen on Tuesday.