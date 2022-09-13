PEMBROKE — A torrid performance on the pitch across a three-match stretch, including the game-winning score in the UNC Pembroke soccer team’s 2-0 road win over Shaw, has helped freshman Mercy Bell stake claim to Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday.

Bell, a Jacksonville product, netted four goals and added a pair of assists as the Braves registered a home victory over Converse, as well as a pair of road triumphs over the Bears and Erskine. The first-year player tallied at least one goal in all three games, and posted a goal and two assists in the midweek home win over Converse. Bell, who finished the three-match stretch with 18 shots (8 on goal), accentuated her week with a pair of scores in Saturday’s 8-0 win for the Black & Gold at Erskine.

A trio of shutouts from the UNC Pembroke soccer back line, as well as a goal in Saturday’s overwhelming win at Erskine, has helped freshman Freya Lodge Whitham stake grab the honor of Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Lodge Whitham, a native of Christchurch, New Zealand, played every minute of all three outings last week as the Braves tallied a trio of shutouts, while also limiting opponents to just 5.7 shots (2.3 shots on goal) per game. The first-year player also notched her first collegiate goal in the Black & Gold’s 8-0 win at Erskine on Saturday.

The Braves (4-1-0, 2-0-0 CC) will step out of Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday when they trek to Hickory for a marquee region matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne (2-1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Moretz Sports Complex.