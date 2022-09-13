St. Pauls, Fairmont meet in conference opener

ST. PAULS — When the Fairmont football team travels to St. Pauls Friday, it will be looking to play an entire game the way it played the first half last week. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will be looking to replicate their second-half success from a week ago.

The in-county foes will each hope to play a full 48 minutes as they meet on the gridiron for the 68th time at 7 p.m. Friday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

St. Pauls (2-1) turned a 7-7 tie against Union Pines into a 42-13 win, and now hosts the Golden Tornadoes in the Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

“The first half was too much of trying to win so hard in the first half, and it causes you to do things that’s not characteristic of your team,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “Halftime we were able to get in and make some adjustments, and just trying to do Bulldog football.”

Fairmont (1-3) led Southern Lee 16-14 at halftime and 22-14 early in the third quarter before 27 unanswered points gave the Cavaliers a 41-22 win.

“Offensively we looked like a completely different team Friday night,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “We moved the ball at will at times. We have to clean up our short-yardage situations. There were a few situations Friday night where we needed to get one or two yards and simply couldn’t get the push. … We’ve got to stop shooting our right toe off. We had a couple of personal fouls Friday night that led to a few scores for Southern Lee, or that put us behind the chains.

Fairmont gave St. Pauls one of its toughest regular-season tests last fall. St. Pauls won that game 28-18 after a late touchdown run by Kemarion Baldwin created some separation.

“Last year, it had been a while since we got punched in the mouth, and they did a good job of doing that last year,” Setzer said. “Fairmont played really well last year, one of the better games we’ve had in a while, so we don’t by any means take Fairmont lightly.”

Based on that game, and a 16-13 Fairmont win in the series in 2019, Cox believes his defensive coordinator, Eric Gould, has done as well as anyone at defending the Bulldogs in recent years.

“Coach Gould has done as good of a job defending St. Pauls’ offensive unit as anybody has, and his game plan isn’t going to change much,” Cox said. “We’re going to do what has worked for us, and I don’t think you can necessarily stop a great player like Kemarion Baldwin, we just have to contain him and keep him out of the end zone as much as possible.”

Offensively, Fairmont was more successful last week as it began attacking more on the perimeter to give its athletes the ball in space and take pressure off a young offensive line. Dacoaleon Austin rushed for 84 yards and Travelius Leach had 49 receiving yards, with both able to be featured more with this new offensive game plan.

“Coach Cox does a really good job down there and they always have athletes that can break it in a moment,” Setzer said. “We are highlighting the fact that they still have a lot of athletes and making sure that we don’t give up the big play.”

As conference play begins, St. Pauls is seeking its third consecutive conference championship and has won 12 straight conference games.

The Bulldogs have won four of the last five games in the series, with Fairmont’s 2019 win being the exception; the Golden Tornadoes, meanwhile, have won 10 of the last 17. Fairmont leads the all-time series 42-25, but St. Pauls has a 24-17 advantage since 1981.

Cape Fear at Lumberton

As United-8 Conference play begins for all eight schools, Lumberton will host Cape Fear for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Lumberton (0-3) is coming off an open week after combined losses of 86-0 in its last two outings against Laney and Hoke County.

Cape Fear (2-1), which also had a bye last week, defeated Terry Sanford 39-28 in its most recent game on Sept. 2. The Colts’ lone loss so far this season came against E.E. Smith on Aug. 26 in a 26-16 decision.

Senior quarterback Cole Wilson is averaging over 20 pass attempts per game for Cape Fear, throwing for 548 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions thus far. Three receivers — junior Jeremiah Melvin, senior Devonte Hill and junior Ricardo McDonald each have at least 130 receiving yards and junior Favour Murtala has rushed for 271 yards; Murtala and Hill each have two touchdowns.

The teams met each season from 1975-1990, and again from 1997-2012, then met in 2019 as nonconference foes before each joined the United-8 before the 2021 season. The all-time series is tied 17-17; Cape Fear has won six of the nine meetings as conference opponents (2001-08 and 2021), including a 41-0 win last season.

Purnell Swett at Gray’s Creek

Gray’s Creek coach Jon Sherman welcomes his former program Friday as Purnell Swett travels to Hope Mills to face the Bears. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Gray’s Creek (3-0) has earned nonconference wins over Hoke County, Union Pines and West Johnston to enter the conference schedule with a perfect record. Purnell Swett (2-1) lost 47-13 in its last game at Knightdale on Sept. 2 after posting wins over Seaforth and Fairmont.

Three backs have keyed the Bears’ early-season success — juniors Javon Webb (379 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Tyler Davis (283 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and senior Elijah Wilson (206 rushing yards, two touchdowns). Gray’s Creek has thrown about 10 passes per game, but only about one-third have been completed.

Gray’s Creek won last year’s game 31-0 over the Rams in the only previous football meeting between the schools.

Mullins at Red Springs

The Auctioneers of Mullins High School will travel north across the state line from Marion County, South Carolina to face Red Springs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mullins (0-4) lost 44-22 last week against Trinity Collegiate, and also has losses this season to Latta, Lake View and Green Sea Floyds. The Auctioneers have been outscored 153-36 this season.

Red Springs (0-3) is also winless after last week’s narrow defeat against Wilson Prep.

The teams have not previously met; Mullins has not played any current Robeson County school in football despite only residing about 13 miles from Robeson County’s southern border.

