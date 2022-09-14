Fairmont’s Secret Davis (9) goes up for the spike as West Bladen’s Trinity Meares (1) prepares to block during Tuesday’s match in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — Fairmont volleyball coach Michael Baker generally doesn’t have long talks with his team after away games, opting to get on the bus and get on the road. But after Monday’s loss to Scotland, he knew a longer heart-to-heart with his team was in order.

“I was telling the girls, we’re playing the game, but we’re not competing,” Baker said. “I questioned their competitiveness. Are we competing? Everybody can go out there and play the game, but are you competing against the other team? I saw no (competitiveness) at all yesterday.”

The Golden Tornadoes responded Tuesday, sweeping West Bladen 3-0 for their first win of the season.

Fairmont (1-10, 1-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won the first set 25-20 after using a 6-0 run to turn a 12-12 tie into an 18-12 lead, then maintaining no less than a four-point lead the rest of the set.

The Golden Tornadoes won the second set 25-23, overcoming an early 10-5 deficit and taking an 18-15 lead after a 6-0 run. After West Bladen (1-8, 0-3 Southeastern) retook the lead 19-18, Fairmont scored four straight for a 23-19 lead, then held on as West Bladen twice closed to within a point.

West Bladen led the third set 7-5 before a 10-2 Fairmont run gave the Golden Tornadoes a 10-2 lead. The Knights pulled within two points three times, including 21-19, but Fairmont earned the next four points to close out the match.

“They have heart and they want to play. We don’t have it. That’s the bottomline,” West Bladen coach Gaye Davis said. “We have the skills, but we don’t have heart.”

After it was Robeson County’s only state playoff qualifier in volleyball last year, Fairmont is fielding a young team this season, most of whom got their first taste of varsity victory with Tuesday’s result.

“I can’t use that excuse of inexperience anymore, because if you’ve got 10 games under your belt, by this time you wouldn’t be making those same mistakes you made at the beginning of the season; we’ve got to show some improvement,” Baker said. “The ones that show some improvement are the ones that’s going to play.”

Anastaisa Andujar had 10 kills for Fairmont and Secret Davis and Hannah Hunt each had four; they were set up by Payton Gall, who had 19 assists and three aces.

“I have to credit the passers,” Baker said. “They didn’t have Payton running all over the place; they were putting Payton in a position where she could get it to the right hitters. … It’s like a car, you can have a fast car but if you can’t start it — and it starts with a pass, and the car starts with the turn of an engine. And we just didn’t have that (before).”

Trinity Meares had six kills and four blocks for West Bladen, Whitney McLean had six kills, Makayla Wright had four aces and Kylie Durden had six digs.

Fairmont plays for a third straight day when it travels to East Bladen on Wednesday. West Bladen hosts Red Springs on Thursday.

