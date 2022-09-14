PEMBROKE — The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 6-3 win over Purnell Swett Tuesday.

Lumberton (5-1, 4-1 United-8 Conference) won four of the six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches.

In singles, Lumberton’s wins included Emily Hall beating Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings 6-2, 6-0; Alyssa Stone defeating Jori Jones 6-3, 6-1; Logan Hickman topping Amaya Bullard 6-1, 6-0; and Shania Hunt beating Lyndsye Locklear 6-1, 6-2. Purnell Swett’s singles winners were Nyla Mitchell, who beat Nellie Jackson 6-2, 6-0, and Natalie Evington, who defeated Dean Whitley 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Hall/Stone beat Cummings/Jones 8-0 and Hickman/Ivey Nolley defeated Bullard/Locklear 8-5 for the Pirates’ two wins. Mitchell/Evington upended Jackson/Whitley 8-3 for a point for the Rams.

Both teams return to action Wednesday, when Lumberton plays at Cape Fear and Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek.

Lady Rams volleyball ekes out win at Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a United-8 Conference road win with a 3-2 decision Tuesday at Seventy-First, its first league win this season.

Seventy-First (1-10, 0-5 United-8) won the first set 25-13 and Purnell Swett (5-7, 1-4 United-8) won the second set 25-19. The Falcons took the third set 25-20 before the Rams won the last two sets 26-24 and 15-11 to win the match.

Yazmine Lucas had six kills and four digs for Purnell Swett, Georgia Locklear had five kills and two aces, Katelynn Oxendine had five kills and Emily Cummings had three aces and 15 service points.

The Rams host Douglas Byrd on Thursday.

In other local volleyball action Tuesday, Lumberton defeated Douglas Byrd 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-10).