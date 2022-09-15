PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team won a tight United-8 Conference match Wednesday with a 5-4 victory over visiting Gray’s Creek.

The teams split the six singles matches and Purnell Swett won two out of three in doubles play.

Purnell Swett (3-4, 3-4 United-8) got singles wins from Jori Jones, who beat Jacqueline Hinkle 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; Nyla Mitchell, who defeated Meadow Ellis 6-1, 6-4; and Natalie Evington, who topped Becca Slade 6-2, 6-0. Gray’s Creek (4-3, 3-3 United-8) won singles matches with Kaylee Ledford, who beat Raven Cummings 6-0, 6-1; Emily Delgado, who topped Amaya Bullard 6-1, 6-1; and Aslynn Upton, who defeated Lyndzie Locklear 6-1, 6-1.

“Just an awesome, tightly-played tennis match,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “What a gut check from Jori Jones at No. 2 singles. She lost the first set and was beating herself up, but somehow found a way to dig down and win her match. If she doesn’t win, we don’t have a chance.”

The Bears won the No. 1 doubles match with Ledford/Hinkle, who beat Cummings/Jones 8-0. But the Lady Rams won the other two matches in doubles to earn the overall victory; Mitchell/Evington defeated Ellis/Slade 8-2 and Isabel Garcia/Lauren Brooks topped Addison Davis/Mahari Leslie 8-3.

“I pulled Isabel and Lauren aside before the start of doubles and told them that Nyla and Natalie were going to win at 2 doubles and then they were going to win the match for us at 3,” Leek said. “Wow, did they ever come through for us.”

Mitchell and Evington both improved to 6-1 in singles play, and they are 6-1 as a pair in doubles.

Purnell Swett hosts Cape Fear, the reigning 3A state champions, on Monday.

“Every win is special, but this victory will stay in the memory bank when I’m old and retired,” Leek said. “So proud of these young ladies. They’re a special group and I love being around them.”

Pirates soccer dominates Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 9-0 home win over Gray’s Creek in United-8 Conference play Wednesday.

Lumberton (6-2, 3-0 United-8) led 7-0 at halftime, and reached the nine-goal threshold to end the game early with 12 minutes remaining.

Hoslerson Joseph had two goals for the Pirates and Jair Santos, Korbyn Walton, Oswaldo Flores, Luis Izeta, Angel Robles, Brandon Rodriguez and Alexis Lopez each had one. Lopez also had four assists, while Walton, Robles, Izeta, Emilio Carrera had one each.

Isaac Juarez and Jovani Garcia combined for the shutout in goal for the Pirates.

Gray’s Creek is 1-3-1 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.

Lumberton faces St. Pauls in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup at 6 p.m. Saturday at Red Springs.