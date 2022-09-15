RED SPRINGS — After holding a two-goal lead at halftime, the St. Pauls boys soccer team dominated the possession in the second half Wednesday at Red Springs. But it took until the game’s final minutes before the win finally felt secure.

A late goal by Adrian Vasquez extended the Bulldogs’ lead to three as they ultimately earned a 3-1 win.

“We really wanted to protect the lead after halftime, so instead of having two strikers we only had one, and we weren’t going to get as many opportunities,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “It took a set piece for us to load up the box and get an opportunity. But that gave us more defensive solidarity.”

Vasquez’ goal came off a free kick by Henry Ordonez, giving St. Pauls (5-3-2, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) a 3-0 lead with 10:53 to play.

“I made the run in, Henry centered it, and I just ran in and flicked it, kind of flicked it off my head and it just went in. It was a pretty good goal.”

St. Pauls was sure not to repeat recent history in the second half; the Bulldogs led Jack Britt 3-0 at halftime on Aug. 29 before falling 4-3.

“With that in mind, my message at halftime was to make sure we did not have that same thing happen again, because that was a heartbreaking loss after we’d already beaten them,” Martin said.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime after goals by Yordan Rodriguez and Omar Canuto.

Rodriguez’ goal, with 26:14 left in the first half, came off the rebound of a Vasquez shot. Rodriguez then assisted on Canuto’s goal, with 19:40 on the clock; a cross into the box by Rodriguez found Canuto for a header, which found the back of the net.

“You don’t really see, in high school soccer, guys that can get the ball out wide and send crosses in and knock headers in,” Martin said. “A lot of times it’s very direct, and we’ve worked a lot on getting the ball out wide and providing good service and making sure that we meet our attackers with a good cross. We got lucky and it went in.”

Red Springs (0-2, 0-1 Southeastern) finally got on the board with 5:09 left in the game on a goal by Carlos Vega.

“We’ve got to get better at finishing,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “We are struggling trying to figure out who’s going to be our striker, who’s going to score. … We’re really missing some of those players from last year, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to sit here and cry about it; somebody’s got to step up.”

The Red Devils were playing just their second match of the season after some early-season scheduling concerns; this seemed to give St. Pauls, playing its 10th, an advantage.

“We’ve gotten ready for games twice and they’ve backed out on us, and it hurts us because we need that experience, we need that time to play together,” Judd said. “We’re a young team, and I feel like this is a good start to what can come in the future.”

“I wouldn’t say that it’s anything magical that I did; I think the players and their desire, and our experience and fitness levels played into account, because we’re 10 matches in and they’re one match in,” Martin said. “They will learn and we will eventually see them again, because they will have grown as a team, and I better start preparing because they’re dangerous.”

Before continuing with conference play, both teams will play in the semifinals of the Robeson Cup Saturday at Red Springs; the Bulldogs will face Lumberton at 6 p.m. before the Red Devils go against Purnell Swett at 8 p.m.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.