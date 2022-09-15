PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team swept Douglas Byrd in United-8 Conference play Thursday.

Purnell Swett (6-7, 2-4 United-8) won the three sets 25-13, 25-17 and 25-17.

Anileigh Locklear had six aces and 10 assists for the Rams and Adisyn Bland had five aces and five assists.

Douglas Byrd is 1-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

The Rams play Monday at Hoke County.

Fairmont tennis tops East Bladen

The Fairmont girls tennis team earned a 6-3 win over East Bladen in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Fairmont (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern) won four of the six matches in singles play and two of the three in doubles.

In singles, Fairmont got wins from Addison Waldo, who won 6-2, 6-0; Helen Boeshore, who won 6-0, 6-0; Madalynn Godwin, who won 6-1, 6-2; Shalylia Barksdale, who won 6-0, 6-1. Kayla McLellan lost 6-0, 6-0 and Jaelynn Hayes lost 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 10-6.

In doubles, Waldo/Boeshore won 8-2 and Godwin/Barksdale won 8-8 (10-8). McLellan/Hayes lost 8-5.

The Golden Tornadoes host Whiteville in nonconference play on Wednesday.

Alvaeada, Heppel win SAC race at Luther Britt

East Bladen’s Jhonny Alvaeada and Midway’s Haliey Heppel were the winners in a Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country meet Wednesday at Luther Britt Park.

Alvaeada won the boys race in 19 minutes, 49 seconds, more than one minute ahead of runner-up Christian Ortiz from Clinton, who finished in 20:03. Damonntre Love from West Bladen was third in 21:05.

St. Pauls’ Samuel Hernandez was fourth in 21:06. Other Bulldogs included Elijah Blanding in eighth in 24:33, Lukus Osborne was 18th in 28:23, Devin Suggs was 20th in 29:28 and Armando Buggutte was 21st in 29:39.

Mynkoda Smith led Fairmont with a seventh-place finish in 24:11. Parker Chains was ninth in 24:48, Kylana Strickland was 12th in 26:53, Roderick Deese was 14th in 27:12 and Sergio Sosa was 24th in 30:41.

Red Springs’ highest finishers were Makhi Arther, in 17th in 28:02; Kyne McLean, 22nd in 29:57; and Darren Wilkins, 23rd in 30:34.

East Bladen won the boys team competition with 42 points, with Clinton second at 57 points. Fairmont was third with 61, St. Pauls fourth with 67 and Red Springs fifth with 113.

Heppel ran the girls race in 25:20, with Evan Gillespie from Clinton second in 27:08.

Red Springs’ Hannah Locklear was the highest local finisher at third in 28:07. The Red Devils’ Rilee Sampson was 11th in 31:23 and Marisol Salvador was 17th in 34:15.

Jakieya Thompson led St. Pauls with an eighth-place finish in 30:50 and Katie De Dios was 29th in 37:57.

Fairmont runners took 20th, 21st and 22nd place; Amyirkal Vaught led the way in 35:36, Shamiah Smith followed in 35:52 and Shaniah Smith finished in 35:53.

Midway won the girls team competition with 21 points. East Bladen won a tiebreaker for second with 72 points ahead of third-place Clinton. The other participating schools did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Lumberton tennis swept by Cape Fear

The Lumberton girls tennis team lost 9-0 to Cape Fear in Wednesday’s United-8 Conference match.

In singles play, Cape Fear’s Anna Piland beat Lumberton’s Emily Hall 6-0, 6-0; Brooke Bieniek defeated Alyssa Stone 6-0, 6-0; Shea Bieniek topped Nellie Jackson 6-2, 6-0; Andi Brinker beat Dean Whitley 6-3, 6-0; Brianna Keen defeated Logan Hickman 6-0, 6-0; and Ashley Thomas topped Shania Hunt 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Cape Fear won all three matches 8-0; Piland/Brooke Bieniek topped Hall/Stone, Shea Bieniek/Brinker beat Jackson/Whitley and Keen/Thomas defeated Hickman/Hunt.

Lumberton is 5-2 overall and 4-2 in United-8 Conference play; the Pirates host Jack Britt on Monday.