PEMBROKE – Visiting Emmanuel recorded 11 service aces and tallied 16 total blocks on the way to a 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21) victory over the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback for the Black & Gold (4-10, 1-2 Conference Carolinas) marked the three straight loss to the Lions (5-6, 1-0 CC), but marked the first meeting in Pembroke. Shannon Skryd recorded nine kills to help her reach a career milestone logging her 1,000th career kill.

UNC Pembroke took a slight 12-11 first set lead with blocks from Erin O’Donnell and Precious Daley. Emmanuel scored six straight points to set up match point, and closed out the set at 25-18 with a kill from Gabrielle McGlamery.

In the second set, UNCP took a 13-9 lead with a service ace from Vanja Przulj. The Braves had the hot hands hitting .364 from the net and set up match point with another ace from Vanja Przulj. The Lions fended off three match points, before the hosts won the set 25-21 with a kill from Shannon Skryd.

Emmanuel had four aces in a row to take a 17-13 lead in the third set. UNCP started a rally and went on a 5-0 scoring run to regain a 18-17 lead. The Lions hit better than .300 from the net and took the lead for good with a kill from Alaina Emminger, winning 25-23.

An ill-timed attack error from the Lions in the fourth set capped off a 5-0 scoring run to push the UNCP lead out to 17-15. Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm, but Emmanuel forced UNC Pembroke into 11 attack errors and won the final two points of the set to seal the match with a 25-21 win.

Przulj had 15 kills, 10 digs and five service aces and Brianna Warren had eight kills. Katie Pressley had 21 assists; Elise Martin had 10 digs.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Erskine (2-10, 0-4 CC) at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court for Parents & Families Day. First serve is set for 2 p.m. admission is free.