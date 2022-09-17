LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team lost 37-0 in its United-8 Conference opener Friday against Cape Fear at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

Cape Fear (3-1, 1-0 United-8) led 23-0 at halftime after what Lumberton coach Adam Deese called a “pivotal” second quarter.

“The second quarter, we couldn’t get any movement up front, the defense gave up a couple situations on third down where we could’ve got off the field, and they end up scoring three touchdowns,” Deese said. “We played a good first quarter, but the second quarter we couldn’t accumulate enough stops. We sort of shot ourselves in the foot there.”

The Colts scored two more touchdowns in the second half, all while keeping the Pirates (0-4, 0-1 United-8) off the scoreboard.

“It’s the small things, and it’s the attention to detail that we’ve got to fine tune on Friday night,” Deese said. “We can’t afford to make mistakes, and they’re costly. Tonight we had a couple of chances for some interceptions; we’ve got to do our part and get those takeaways. And offensively, we’ve got to do a better job moving the ball. Our kids have got to respond better to adversity.”

Lumberton continues league play at Jack Britt next week.

Purnell Swett falls at Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett football team lost a tight contest to open United-8 Conference play Friday at Gray’s Creek, 22-13.

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime; Gray’s Creek (4-0, 1-0 United-8) took a 14-7 lead before a Purnell Swett (2-2, 0-1 United-8) touchdown made it 14-13, which remained the score for much of the second half. The Bears scored a touchdown, then got a two-point conversion, to go up 22-13 with 5:41 to play.

“We just made too many costly mistakes,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “No moral victories, but I thought we were just as deserving of the win; they just made one more play than we did. Third-and-forever, and we got beat on a wheel route; that was pretty much the difference in the ballgame.”

The Rams made four turnovers, of which three were “unforced,” Roberson said.

Alex Dial scored on a long touchdown run for Purnell Swett, and Jace Lowry caught a touchdown pass from Michael Jacobs.

“We’re just going to keep plugging,” Roberson said. “It’s been three weeks since we had a win, so we’ve got to find a way to win. The kids are playing hard; I’m definitely proud of how they played. I really thought we were the better team everywhere but the scoreboard; you make costly mistakes, that gets you.”

Purnell Swett plays next week at Cape Fear.

Mullins defeats Red Springs

A banged-up Red Springs football team lost 36-28 to Mullins (South Carolina) in the Red Devils’ nonconference finale at home Friday.

Mullins (1-4) earned its first win of the season, while Red Springs (0-4) lost its 10th straight.

The Auctioneers led 14-8 at halftime; after Red Springs tied the score at 14-14 by falling on a botched punt snap in the end zone for a touchdown, Mullins scored twice to take a 30-14 lead.

A 16-yard T.J. Ellerbe run brought Red Springs closer, at 30-22, with 7:10 left; Mullins answered with a 4-yard run by Syree Livingston to go up 36-22 with 1:02 to go. Curtis Wilson scored on a 10-yard run for Red Springs with 19 seconds to go to make it 36-28.

Livingston ran for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for 88 yards and two touchdowns, for the Auctioneers.

“Outside of (Kemarion Baldwin), if (Livingston) played in this county he’d be county Player of the Year,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “He’s really good, he’s always going to make a difference. We’ve just got to make ball plays and stop him.”

Red Springs’ first-half touchdown came on a 21-yard pass from Scottie Locklear to Ellerbe.

Red Devils quarterback Scottie Locklear was injured during the game, and the team played without two-way player Jamey Tedder, making health a priority as the Red Devils open conference play next week against St. Pauls.

“We’ve just got to get healthy,” Ray said. “We played without so many guys today, starters, we’ve just got to get healthy and continue to do what we do.”