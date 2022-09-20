BRISTOL, Tenn. — It’s not too often you get to share an experience with 140,000 of your closest friends.

They all packed the seating bowl surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway, “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” to watch cars go in a circle for over three hours.

And it was glorious.

I attended Saturday night’s Bristol Night Race — its official name includes sponsor Bass Pro Shops but people actually recognize the event when you say those three simple words — marking the first time I’d seen eastern Tennessee’s concrete gem under the lights after touring it in daylight while vacationing in the mountains several years ago.

It was a little more crowded this time, with approximately 140,000 people all within about a 1,500-foot radius amid the massive stadium built up around the high-banked turns. Bristol — a town, nestled in the hills, only slightly larger than Lumberton — boasts the nation’s second-largest-capacity sporting venue, behind only the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There were nearly twice as many people in Thunder Valley Saturday as there were at Sunday’s NFL games around the country.

They don’t call it The Last Great Colosseum for nothing.

That crowd may make some think it’s miserable, but it is anything but — it was actually remarkably comfortable at our turn 3 bleachers location, with seats moderately spaced out as much as could reasonably expected in such a venue.

And while I only knew a handful of that throng — our group of five, plus a couple other people I knew who happened to attend — it didn’t matter; racing crowds are always filled with some of the nicest people you’ll meet. And it doesn’t even matter if you root for different drivers; we all share the common experience of being NASCAR fans.

And we all got to experience the earth shake on the opening lap — and this is, in addition to the crowd, what I’ll remember most. Even from 24 rows up, the vibrations from the cars were pretty intense — I mean that in a really cool way — and they only continued as the drivers made 499 more circuits. All of it — the sounds and sights and smells, too — is the most experiential part of auto racing, and is what makes it the sport with the biggest difference between TV and live attendance. And this is hard to adequately describe in black and white in a newspaper.

Having attended 18 previous NASCAR Cup Series races over the years, I thought I was prepared for this. How different can it be at this track than others, right? But green flag No. 19 was unmatched by those before. Everything that happens inside that bowl simply reverberates, sounds and vibrations included.

That experience culminated a tremendous pre-race, which included a flyover so low (but fortunately not as loud as you’d think) that the airplane seemed touchable, and a neat scene when some of our nation’s finest emerged from inside the track’s “Colossus” cable-supported jumbotron — let me pause for emphasis on the fact there’s a cable-supported jumbotron hanging above all of this! — to unfurl an American flag over the infield. Children of the drivers and crews sang the national anthem, far better than the pop-tinged renditions we’ve become accustomed to at so many public events. The pace laps included a “light show” with cell-phone flashlights from the grandstands choreographed through the magic of smartphones to the beat of Fall Out Boy’s “Light ‘Em Up.”

Once the race began, even when the cars were on the other end of the track you still felt like you were right on top of them, part of the beauty of watching short-track racing live.

The race itself was interesting, even without much on-track passing, as much of the leaderboard movement came from various plot twists. Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski both had flat tires while leading during the last third of the race, and several of the Toyota cars had either power steering or engine issues which ruined their nights.

The most fun of those for most of us was when Kyle Busch — the most polarizing driver in the sport, with most of that coming from the side of disliking him — blew his engine, ultimately resulting in his elimination from the Cup Series Playoffs. The vast majority of the throng all stood and cheered, no matter who we actually pull for, collectively as one.

As a Chase Elliott fan myself, I’ll gladly take his second-place finish. It would’ve been nice to have a chance to pass Chris Buescher for the win in the final laps, but after running around 10th to 15th for a large portion of the race, a high finish was certainly satisfactory.

And as for Buescher, while he’s had some good runs at Bristol in the past, I don’t think too many expected him and teammate Keselowski to be the two dominant cars, in a year that RFK Racing has struggled.

His victory, the second of his career after winning a fog-shortened race at Pocono in 2016, marks the third time in four races I’ve attended this season with a surprise winner (Austin Cindric, Erik Jones); this stat is a great microcosm of a year with more parity than I can remember over the last two decades or so in the sport, with 19 race winners this season, matching a modern-era record. With seven races left and a few big names still winless, a 20th winner isn’t out of the question.

With Bristol now considered by most as one of NASCAR’s “Crown Jewel” events, I saw three of the four live in 2022 — and ironically, enough, the one I didn’t see was the one in North Carolina. That’s a season of race attendance that will be hard to top, with Bristol joining the Daytona 500 and Southern 500, as well as Darlington’s spring “throwback” race.

This trip was with largely the same group from my Daytona trip in February, with both trips put together by “The Maestro,” my college friend Jackson. We stayed in Boone, having no clue when we booked lodging that ESPN’s “College GameDay” would be in the same town on Saturday morning at Appalachian State. While I didn’t come up the mountain until late Saturday morning, the three from our group who were already in town even attended “GameDay” for quite the morning-evening doubleheader of sports experiences.

About seven hours later there was a roar on the mountain when Appalachian State won on a miracle last-second touchdown pass against Troy. A few minutes after that came a roar from the valley — from 36 racecars and all the masses surrounding.

It was a great weekend for us all. Us five, and all the thousands.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.