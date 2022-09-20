RED SPRINGS — The football teams from St. Pauls and Red Springs enter Friday night’s game in two different places. The Bulldogs have won 17 of their last 18 in the regular season and have been easily Robeson County’s most successful program for the last three seasons; the Red Devils have lost 10 straight games, including four in a row to start the 2022 campaign.

Nonetheless, the rivals will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Red Springs for their 68th all-time meeting.

“They’ve always been traditionally our rivalry game, so we don’t take them lightly. The records go out the door,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We feel like we still have a lot to clean up and start allowing stuff to grow. Red Springs, they’ve got some guys that can hurt you on the big plays, so we’ve got to be fundamentally sound.”

St. Pauls (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) beat Fairmont 52-6 in its conference opener last week; Red Springs (0-4) has yet to play a conference game, and are coming off a 36-28 loss to Mullins (South Carolina) Friday.

Despite the lopsided outcome on the scoreboard, St. Pauls felt it had plenty of things to fix after Friday’s game.

“You can’t look at mistakes as something you don’t want to address, so we feel like it’s the elephant in the room, so that’s the first thing we did (in practice),” Setzer said. “We changed practice to address our mistakes. Because we can’t continue to have that many mistakes and play well enough to be successful.”

Red Springs lost three of its four nonconference games by one possession, which leaves first-year coach Tim Ray feeling like his team is closer to being competitive than its winless record suggests.

“Every game we were a play or two away from being on the other side of the win column,” Ray said. “It’s not like we’re getting blown out; it’s small things that’s costing us those games. The things we’re doing is working, we’ve just got to eliminate some of the small things, capitalize a little bit more, get healthy, get more comfortable in the system.”

Both teams scored season highs in points last week. For Red Springs, that came with two key players out for all or most of the game.

“Offensively, playing without Jamey (Tedder), Scottie (Locklear) getting hurt early in the game, we were just putting athletes on the field and making things happen,” Ray said. “We know we have the athletes, we know we have the people that can get the job done; they just have to believe in themselves and believe what we’re doing, and every day give full effort.”

Facing that Red Devils offense, Setzer simply hopes his team’s defense can do more of the same after allowing just six points to Fairmont.

“Just being consistent. I thought our defense was lights out last week,” Setzer said. “To contain their unit, we’re going to make sure we cut out the mistakes on our side.”

Red Springs’ defense hopes to get off the field as soon as possible, Ray said, a tall task against the Bulldogs, who have scored 94 points in the last two games.

“If we get off the field early, I think if we capitalize on third down, make them punt the ball on fourth down and get the ball back in the offense’s hand, we sustain drives, we can make something happen,” Ray said.

“They like to move around a lot defensively, and I think that we’ve had some success getting people to do some things out of their comfort zone,” Setzer said. “Hopefully we can continue to have their people uncomfortable by dictating what we want to do.”

St. Pauls senior running back Kemarion Baldwin (823 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns this season) enters Friday’s game just 40 yards from passing Vonta Leach for the second-most career rushing yards in Robeson County history. He is also 279 yards from passing James McDougald for the top spot. He is also one touchdown from matching Eric Murphy, the team’s offensive coordinator, for the most rushing touchdowns in school history.

St. Pauls leads the all-time series 35-32 and the Bulldogs have won four straight games and five of the last six, including last season’s 54-8 win.

Lumberton at Jack Britt

The Buccaneers will battle the Pirates in a battle of mariner mascots when Jack Britt hosts Lumberton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Jack Britt (2-2, 1-0 United-8 Conference) beat Douglas Byrd 56-18 last week to open conference play, one week removed from a nailbiting 28-27 loss to Scotland.

Senior running back Sincere Baines leads the Buccaneers, rushing for 684 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Buccaneers quarterback Jackson Powell has completed 63.8% of his passes for 448 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception; both Baines and Keith Tillett II have double-digit reception totals.

Lumberton (0-4, 0-1) lost 37-0 to Cape Fear in last week’s league opener; the Pirates haven’t scored since Week 1’s 16-14 loss to Fairmont.

Jack Britt leads the all-time series 9-1, including a 4-0 mark when the teams have met as conference opponents since 2017.

Purnell Swett at Cape Fear

Cape Fear faces its second-straight Robeson County opponent this week when the Colts take on Purnell Swett at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville.

Cape Fear (3-1, 1-0 United-8) is coming off a 37-0 win over Lumberton last week. The Colts’ lone loss came against E.E. Smith; they immediately followed it up with a win over Terry Sanford before beginning their conference slate.

Quarterback Cole Wilson has thrown for 616 yards and six touchdowns this season; Favour Murtala has rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns this season, of which 101 yards and three scores came last week against the Pirates.

Purnell Swett (2-2, 0-1 United-8) lost 22-13 to Gray’s Creek in a game in which coach Stephen Roberson said just one play was the difference.

This is the first meeting between the schools in football since 2008; Purnell Swett won seven of the last eight meetings while the teams were previously conference opponents, and leads the all-time series 10-7.

Midway at Fairmont

After playing each other in last season’s finale — a game which likely cost Fairmont a state playoff bid — Midway and Fairmont will meet early in conference play this season for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

Both rosters look different from last season, when the Raiders won 61-6 in the only previous football meeting between the schools.

Midway (3-2, 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) has won three straight games after losing its first two; this includes last week’s 23-22 conference-opening win over East Bladen. Three of the Raiders’ five games — two wins and one loss — have been decided by one possession.

Senior Trey Gregory is the Raiders’ most potent player on offense, rushing for 439 yards and six touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns this season; those passes came from quarterback Casey Culbreth, who has thrown for 672 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Fairmont (1-4, 0-1 Southeastern) lost 52-6 at St. Pauls last week and has lost four straight since a season-opening win at Lumberton.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.