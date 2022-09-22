GREENWOOD, S.C. — Naomi Fountain came off of the bench to score the game’s only goal in the 41st minute, and the UNC Pembroke soccer team rode a bend-but-not-break defensive effort to a 1-0 win at Lander on Wednesday afternoon.

The result marked the sixth-straight win for the Braves (7-1-0) who put a successful cap on the non-conference portion of their regular season schedule as well. It was the second-straight setback for the Bearcats (2-3-3) who have not tasted victory since a 3-0 decision against Mars Hill on August 31.

Nicole Cook picked off a pass deep in Lander’s defensive third in the 41st minute, dribbled along the sideline and fired a brilliant pass through traffic to Naomi Fountain, who fired a point-blank shot into the back of the net.

Fountain scored a goal for the second-straight match — her second career game-winning goal and her first since tallying the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Wingate last season.

Cook picked up her second assist of the 2022 season in Wednesday’s win. She was also one of eight players to play every minute of Wednesday’s outing.

Junior Chiara Coppin amassed three saves on the way to posting her third clean sheet of the season. Coppin has also played the entire first half of three other team shutouts as well.

Wednesday’s result marked the sixth-straight win for the Braves dating back to a Sept. 5 triumph at Shaw. The Black & Gold has captured five of those outings via shutout, and have surrendered just 2.7 shots on goal per match over the winning skein as well.

UNCP improved to 13-8-4 in the series with Lander with Wednesday’s result. The Braves are now 7-0-1 in the last nine matchups with the Bearcats, and have allowed just four goals across that span (six shutouts).

The Braves finished the non-conference portion of their 2022 regular season schedule with a 4-1-0 clip against non-Conference Carolinas squads.

UNCP will make another quick stop at home on Saturday when they suit up to take on Conference Carolinas foe Lees-McRae (3-2-2, 2-0-1 CC) as part of Youth Day at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and admission to all 2022 UNCP soccer home matches is free.