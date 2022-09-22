ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 2-1 win over Midway on Senior Night Wednesday in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls (6-4-2, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) scored two second-half goals; Adrian Vasquez scored with 25 minutes to go and Juan Fernandez scored with 18 minutes left, before the Bulldogs held on over the closing minutes to secure the win.

Midway (6-3, 1-1 Southeastern) scored the game’s first goal about 10 minutes into the second half after the game was scoreless at halftime.

St. Pauls will face Purnell Swett in the third-place match of the Robeson Cup at home at 6 p.m. Saturday; the Bulldogs resume conference play Monday at Clinton.

Lumberton dominates Seventy-First

Luis Izeta scored four goals with two assists to lead the Lumberton boys soccer team to an 8-2 win over Seventy-First in Wednesday’s home United-8 Conference matchup.

Lumberton (8-2, 4-0 Southeastern) scored four goals in the first 18 minutes of the match and led 4-0 at halftime.

In addition to Izeta’s production, Lumberton’s Angel Robles had two goals and one assist, Jair Santos had one goal and one assist; Alexis Lopez had two assists and Evan Blackley scored his first varsity goal.

Seventy-First is 1-9 overall and 1-5 in United-8 Conference play.

Lumberton will play Red Springs in the Robeson Cup championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Pauls, before resuming conference play Monday at Purnell Swett.