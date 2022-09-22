KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time reigning Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week Mercy Bell added another impressive award to her stable on Thursday morning when the newcomer was crowned as the United Soccer Coaches Division II Player of the Week, the organization announced.

Bell is one of just three players in program history to be decorated with the high honor, and nestled herself beside former goalkeepers Janae Aiken (2016) and Gina Ryan (2016) on that list. She is the first field player, as well as the first freshman, in program history to pick up the honor.

A true freshman, Bell netted a trio of goals and added one assist in pacing the Braves to a perfect 2-0-0 record last week with wins over Lenoir-Rhyne and King. The Jacksonville product scored both goals in a 2-1 comeback triumph against the Bears on the road, and then provided both a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 8-0 home win against the Tornado.

Bell has scored at least one point (goal or assist) in five games already this season, including a season-best four points in consecutive matches with Converse, Erskine and Lenoir-Rhyne. She has tallied at least two shots in all eight outings for the Black & Gold in 2022.

The Braves (7-1-0, 3-0-0 CC) will make a quick stop at home on Saturday when they suit up to take on Conference Carolinas foe Lees-McRae (3-2-2, 2-0-1) as part of Youth Day at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and admission to all 2022 UNCP soccer home matches is free.