Stethane Pipkins runs during a race at Appalachian State between 1987 and 1990. Last weekend, the Lumberton native was inducted into the Appalachian State Athletics Hall of Fame.

BOONE — Lumberton native Stethane Pipkins recently earned the honor of being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at her alma mater, Appalachian State.

Pipkins ran track and field for the Mountaineers from 1987-90 and won five Southern Conference titles in her career, earning All-American honors in 1989.

“The phone call that I received in reference to me getting the honor, I was actually shocked and overwhelmed, because it was something that I was not expecting,” Pipkins said. “During the time I was running track and field at Appalachian State, I was doing something that I loved to do and enjoyed to do, and couldn’t imagine that thirty-some years later I would be given the Hall of Fame honor.”

Pipkins was the SoCon champion in the 200-meters in 1990, both outdoors and indoors, won indoor championships in triple jump, in 1989, and mile relay, in 1990, and an outdoor title in the 100-meter dash in 1990.

She is part of school-record relay teams in the 4×100 and 4×200; the 4×100 team of Pipkins, Lamonda Miller, Lynett Farner and Lynette Gardin ran their record-setting time at the NCAA Championships in 1989 in Provo, Utah, placing seventh to earn All-America honors.

“That honor and accomplishment was a very exciting time, because I was actually able to go to a state that I’d never actually dreamed of going to,” Pipkins said. “Just to go to the state of Utah and seeing the mountains and the snow, it was just an experience that I never forgot, and I always wish that I can go back to Utah someday so I can visit it again.”

Pipkins graduated from Lumberton High School in 1986, where she ran both track and cross country. She said running track and field on the collegiate level was “challenging” and her success came after fully dedicating herself to her athletic career.

“I couldn’t just be committed to myself in participating in all these events that I did, but I had to surrender myself completely to my coach, which was John Weaver, to the point that whatever he told me to do, in practice or a track meet, I had to do whatever he said in order to receive whatever championship title I received or an actual time that I ran, or a measurement that I jumped in the long or triple jump,” she said.

Pipkins and the rest of the Hall of Fame class were honored at last week’s Appalachian State football game against Troy. The school hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” as part of the pregame festivities, one week removed from the Mountaineers’ upset win over Texas A&M on Sept. 10. Appalachian State won last week’s game on a miraculous last-second touchdown pass.

As an alumnus, Pipkins has “great pride” in how the team is performing, and was excited to witness Saturday’s game.

“Just to be there this past weekend, and ‘GameDay’ was at the campus, and there was over 40,000 people on campus, and the atmosphere was on point, and it was just a great time being on campus and a great time to know that the football team is doing so well,” Pipkins said. “Two seconds left, the Lord answered my prayers and we won — and I jumped like I was probably 20 years younger than what I am now.”

Pipkins has enjoyed a nearly-three-decade career with the state of North Carolina as both a corrections officer and a probation and parole officer, serving as a probation and parole officer for the last 24 years.

Appalachian State’s 47th Athletics Hall of Fame class also included Bob Allsbrook (men’s tennis), Ed Boyd (football), Walt Braine (wrestling), Susan McDonald Love (tennis) and Merryll McElwain (golf).