Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament set for Oct. 6

The 38th annual Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at Pinecrest Country Club, with a rain date of Oct. 13.

The morning wave will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and the afternoon wave will play at 1:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m.

The tournament is a four-person captain’s-choice format. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team or $75 for an individual, which includes mulligans, ladies tees, cart, refreshments, lunch and prizes.

Prizes and raffles include a $5,000 putting challenge and a 50/50 board.

Sponsorships are available for $175, $500, $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Robeson Community College Foundation.

To register, contact Carol Cummings at 910-272-3236 or [email protected]

Tournament to benefit Lumberton High basketball

The Lumberton High School Pirates basketball program will hold its second-annual fundraiser golf tournament Nov. 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.; dinner will be served at the completion of play. Multiple prizes will be given.

It is a four-person captain’s-choice format with a shotgun start. The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

For more information, contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 67, winning by one stroke over Al Almond and Lee Hunt, who won a scorecard playoff for second.

Closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

