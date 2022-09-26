The threat of inclement weather as Hurricane Ian approaches the Southeast in the coming days has altered the local high school football schedule for Week 7.

Three games involving Robeson County teams have been moved up from Friday to Thursday, while a decision has yet to be made on a fourth.

The Red Springs at Midway game will be played at 7 p.m Thursday. South View at Lumberton, as well as Jack Britt at Purnell Swett, will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

No decision has been made regarding the Fairmont at Clinton game as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Pauls has a previously-scheduled open date this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.