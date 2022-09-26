FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State scored 15 points in just 35 seconds late in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 35-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left, to rally all the way back from a late 11-point deficit to stun the visiting UNC Pembroke football team, 25-23, on Saturday afternoon at Duvall-Rosier Field.

It was the second-straight setback for the Braves (1-3, 1-2 MEC) who led 21-10 with just less than three minutes left to play. The triumph marked the first win of the season for the Fighting Falcons (1-3, 1-2) who have now captured the last two matchups in the series with the Black & Gold by a combined five points.

Rodney Smith registered career highs in both receptions (9) and receiving yards (116) to highlight the day for the UNCP offense, while Trey Dixon caught two passes for 81 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception to cap the game’s opening possession. Josh Jones threw for 253 yards and one touchdown on 21-of-38 passing.

Branden Spencer shattered a 15-year-old school record by tallying a quartet of sacks, while also sharing the team lead (Malik McKinzie) with seven tackles; he was named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Tyreke King had a pair of sacks for Code Black as well.

UNCP built its 21-10 lead with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Dixon, a 1-yard scoring run by Jones to retake the lead at 14-10 in the second quarter and a 60-yard punt return touchdown by Dante Bowlding.

Fairmont State scored two touchdowns in quick succession, reacquiring possession with an onside kick after the first, late in the fourth quarter; both touchdowns were passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris.

After Jones was intercepted as UNCP tried to retake the lead, the Braves got a safety as Floria was tackled in the end zone while trying to run out the clock, and the ball sprung loose but Fairmont State recovered in the end zone.

The Braves will be back in action again on Saturday when they return to Pembroke to take on Frostburg State (3-1, 2-1 MEC) on Parents & Families Day at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.