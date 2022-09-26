GREENVILLE, S.C. — High finishes at the Queen City Invite on Saturday helped Norman Junker and Jackline Kosgei to each be named as the Conference Carolinas Runner of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

A product of Germany, Junker covered the 8K course at McAlpine Creek Park in a time of 25:24.0 on the way to an eighth-place finish. The newcomer established a new personal-best time shaving nearly two minutes off of his previous time.

Saturday marked Junker’s second cross country race, but his first top-10 finish. The freshman made his collegiate debut at the USC Upstate Eye Opener in Spartanburg, S.C., where he finished the 8K race in 28thplace.

A native of Edoret, Kenya, Kosgei paced the Black & Gold with a 13th place finish in the 5K covering the course at McAlpine Creek Park in 18:20.0. The sophomore now holds the fourth fastest time in program history.

The reigning Conference Carolinas individual champion has now logged a top-15 finish in both races this season. Kosgei’s performance on Saturday also marked a personal-best time in the 5K.

The Braves will take a short break before returning to action on October 8 for the Akiah McMillian Invite. The race will be held at the Par Tee Golf Center in Columbia, S.C.