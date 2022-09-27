PEMBROKE — The Lumberton boys soccer team has a knack for quick starts. The Pirates did it again Monday against Purnell Swett.

Lumberton scored two goals in the first 13 minutes and cruised to a 5-0 win over the Rams.

“We’ve been a fast-starting team now for a couple seasons, I’d say going back to last year at least,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “That’s always a big thing in soccer, if you can get off to a good start and score an early goal or two, it kind of gives you a little confidence and kind of sets the tone for the rest of the match. And we were able to do that tonight.”

Lumberton (11-2, 6-0 United-8 Conference) had five different players who scored goals in the win. Luis Izeta started off the scoring, putting a free kick in the back of the net in the 10th minute. Mark Ramirez then scored on a header off a corner kick by Alexis Lopez for a 2-0 lead with 27:23 left in the half.

Lopez scored four minutes before halftime, on a runner assisted by Izeta, to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Jair Santos scored off a rebound just over a minute into the second half, assisted by Izeta, for a 4-0 advantage; Angel Robles capped off the scoring, on a shot assisted by Ramirez, with 24:46 remaining.

“(Having five different players score is) a positive thing,” Simmons said. “We’ve got offense that can come from a lot of different people, and we’ve got a good all-around team. We’ve got a couple of really good goal-scorers, but we’ve got some other guys who are capable of doing that for us, and that was good to see tonight.”

While Purnell Swett (2-10-2, 1-4-2 United-8) didn’t have as many scoring opportunities as the Pirates, coach Alaric Strickland pointed to an early chance that got away as a key point in the match.

“We had the first chance. I think if we had finished that chance, then it was a different mindset from these boys and that might have changed this or that,” Strickland said. “But they’re a talented team, they’re a good team, and these young men are — I think they’re getting better throughout the season, and we’ve got them organized how we want them. It’s just a matter of executing.”

Purnell Swett completed the first of two runs through the United-8 Conference with Monday’s game; Lumberton has yet to play Jack Britt due to a postponement, but has played the rest of the league once.

“I feel better about us going around this second round of competition against the conference,” Strickland said. “We know more about our team, and where this player or that player fits, and that was the challenging part, because we had so many new players.”

“We’re still undefeated in conference, so we’re just going to keep taking it one game at a time,” Simmons said. “I expect things to get a little bit tougher this second round, over into October.”

Purnell Swett plays Wednesday at Gray’s Creek and Lumberton travels to Cape Fear.

Chris Stiles