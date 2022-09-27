PEMBROKE — Coming off three straight losses, the Purnell Swett football team will look to get back on track when the Rams host Jack Britt this week. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Rams’ losing streak comes after the team began the season 2-0; they lost last week’s game at Cape Fear 48-0.

“We still know that we have a lot of football in front of us,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “One of the goals, making the playoffs, is still very attainable. So for us it’s about playing one week at a time, one possession at a time. We can’t let things compound and get away from us like they did Friday night. Overall morale is great. The kids are still upbeat.”

While the game being moved up to Thursday results in a short week, Roberson said he doesn’t believe that will have any negative effects on his team’s preparations.

“Jack Britt is a common opponent; my defensive coordinator, Coach (Joshua) Deese, has seen them several times,” Roberson said. “Preparation, there’s some new wrinkles that they do that we’ve seen on film, but the basis of what they do, and formations and things, we’re familiar with. That shouldn’t be a problem when it comes to lining up.”

Jack Britt (3-2, 2-0 United-8 Conference) has won lopsided games against Douglas Byrd and Lumberton to begin league play following a one-point loss to Scotland in the Buccaneers’ nonconference finale. They also posted a 40-27 loss to Terry Sanford and a triple-overtime win over Pine Forest earlier this season.

Sincere Baines is the Buccaneers’ best player, leading the team in both rushing (98 carries, 885 yards, 11 touchdowns) and receiving (17 receptions, 225 yards, three touchdowns) and serving as its primary kickoff returner.

“We’ll try not to kick it to him, and we’ll have to be accountable for him on every play,” Roberson said. “They line him up at receiver, at slot, at running back, and even wildcat him as a quarterback taking snaps. They try to keep the ball in his hands, he’s their best player, and we’ve got to figure out how to keep him contained.”

The Buccaneers defense, led by juniors Zach Pinkel and Bryce Bennett with 41 tackles each, is allowing 18.6 points per game.

“Defensively they’re sound and disciplined. We’re going to see good, aggressive defensive fronts the rest of the way out,” Roberson said. “They’re a solid team; they’ve played really tough against some tough competition, so we expect a dogfight on Thursday.”

Jack Britt leads the all-time series 6-1 and is 5-0 since 2017, when the teams became conference opponents. The Buccaneers won 42-0 last year in Fayetteville.

South View at Lumberton

South View comes to Lumberton for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday fresh off its first win of the season, a 62-0 decision last week against Douglas Byrd. The Tigers lost their first four games, including their conference opener two weeks ago against Seventy-First and nonconference defeats against Overhills, Hoke County and Richmond.

Junior back Christian Rutledge (507 rushing yards, five touchdowns) has rushed for over 100 yards per game for the Tigers. Two quarterbacks have played significant snaps for the Tigers, and both have had some success: senior Jaydon Richardson (209 passing yards, four touchdowns) and sophomore Tariq Clarida (640 passing yards, 10 touchdowns); their biggest targets have been senior Brandon Sanders (339 receiving yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore Donovan Pauling-Outlaw (197 receiving yards, two touchdowns).

Lumberton (0-5, 0-2 United-8) has not scored in four straight games, with its last points coming in the Week 1 16-14 loss to Fairmont. The Pirates lost 44-0 to Jack Britt last week.

South View leads the all-time series 26-14, including five straight wins, though four of these games were decided by one possession. The Tigers are 9-0 when the schools have met as conference opponents and have won 24 of the last 30 meetings dating back to 1989.

Fairmont at Clinton

One of the perennial football powers of southeastern North Carolina will host Fairmont Thursday when the Golden Tornadoes travel to Clinton for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Clinton (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) has outscored its first two conference opponents by a combined 123-7; the Dark Horses earned dominant nonconference wins over Goldsboro, E.E. Smith and Northside-Jacksonville, with their one loss coming to reigning 2A East Region champion Wallace-Rose Hill in a 35-18 decision.

Three backs have significant carries for the Dark Horses: sophomores Nydarion Blackwell (262 yards, three touchdowns) and Josiah Robinson (210 yards, one touchdowns) and junior Josiah McLaurin (175 yards, three touchdowns); four more have found the end zone at least once. Blackwell has also been effective as a passer (32-for-59, 474 yards, five touchdowns).

Fairmont (1-5, 0-2 Southeastern) is playing its second straight Sampson County opponent after last week’s 26-0 loss to Midway. The Golden Tornadoes have lost five straight since a season-opening win at Lumberton.

Clinton leads the all-time series 6-0, including a 56-6 win last year. In addition to games as conference opponents in 2001-04 and last fall, Clinton beat the Golden Tornadoes 35-6 in a 2019 first-round state playoff game.

Red Springs at Midway

Two teams used to meeting as playoff opponents meet in conference play Thursday when Midway hosts Red Springs at 7 p.m. Of the previous four meetings between the schools, three have been state playoff games; Red Springs won those in 2011, 2012 and 2019, though Midway won 49-22 in conference play last fall.

Midway (4-2, 2-0 Southeastern) is in the second week of a three-game stretch against Robeson County teams; the Raiders beat Fairmont 26-0 last week, and travel to St. Pauls on Oct. 7. They have won four straight games after an 0-2 start.

Senior quarterback Casey Culbreth (672 passing yards, two touchdowns) and junior Tripp Westbrook (385 yards, four touchdowns) have split time leading the Raiders offense. Trey Gregory is the team’s leading rusher (521 yards, seven touchdowns) and receiver (316 yards, three touchdowns).

Red Springs (0-5, 0-1 Southeastern) has lost 11 straight games overall and seven straight in conference play after last week’s 42-0 home loss to St. Pauls. Three of the five losses this season have come in one-possession games.

