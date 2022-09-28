FAIRMONT — The Fairmont girls tennis team earned an 8-1 win over St. Pauls Tuesday.

Fairmont (9-3, 7-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) won all six singles matches and two of the three in doubles.

In singles, Helen Boeshore beat Zuri Cantor 6-2, 6-0; Addison Waldo defeated Camille Kinard 6-2, 6-1; Madalynn Godwin topped Lizeth Martinez 6-2, 6-0; Skyler McNeill beat Danna Sanchez 6-0, 6-2; Shalylia Barksdale defeated Yareli Gabino 6-4, 6-2; and Jaelynn Hayes topped Danae Hernandez 6-7 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 10-2.

In doubles, Boeshore/Waldo defeated Cantor/Sanchez 8-0 and Godwin/McNeill beat Kinard/Hernandez 8-5. St. Pauls got its lone win of the afternoon when Martinez/Gabino defeated Barksdale/Hayes 8-1.

The Bulldogs host Clinton on Tuesday.

In other local sports action Tuesday, the Purnell Swett volleyball team lost 3-1 at Cape Fear. Purnell Swett (6-11, 2-7 United-8) won the first set 25-10; Cape Fear (11-3, 8-1 United-8) won the next three sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-19.