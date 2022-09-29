PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls tennis team swept Seventy-First 8-0 on senior day for the Lady Rams.

Rams seniors Raven Cummings, Nyla Mitchell and Natalie Evington were part of five points in the victory.

“Raven, Nyla and Natalie have brought so much joy to this season and they’re just so fun to be around and watch play,” Purnell Swett coach David Leek said. “I’m going to miss them, and they will be hard to replace. As great as athletes as they are, they’re better people.”

In singles, Cummings beat Kaylee Ford 6-0, 6-0; Mitchell defeated Princess Ross 6-0, 6-0; and Evington topped Mariyah Massey 6-0, 6-0. Purnell Swett also got singles wins from Jori Jones, who beat Olivia Lee 6-0, 6-0; Amaya Bullard, who defeated Careliz Matos 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; and Lyndzie Locklear, who topped Sheila Beamon 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Cummings/Jones defeated Ford/Lee 8-0 and Mitchell/Evington beat Ross/Massey 8-0.

Purnell Swett is 5-6, both overall and in United-8 Conference play.

Purnell Swett plays at Lumberton next Wednesday.

Lady Pirates sweep St. Pauls

The Lumberton girls tennis team earned a 9-0 nonconference win over St. Pauls Wednesday.

Lumberton (9-2) got singles wins from Emily Hall, who won 6-0, 6-0 over Zuri Cantor; Alyssa Stone, who beat Camille Kinard 7-5, 6-2; Nellie Jackson, who defeated Lizeth Martinez 6-3, 6-1; Logan Hickman, who won 6-1, 6-0 over Danna Sanchez; Dean Whitley, who topped Yareli Gabino 6-2, 6-0; and Shania Hunt, who defeated Danae Hernandez 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Hall/Stone defeated Cantor/Sanchez 8-0; Jackson/Hunt topped Kinard/Martinez 8-3; and Whitley/Hickman beat Gabino/Hernandez 8-0.

Lumberton travels to Seventy-First on Monday; St. Pauls hosts Jack Britt on Oct. 6.

Pirates soccer tops Cape Fear

The Lumberton boys soccer team won Wednesday’s key United-8 Conference contest at Cape Fear by a 5-2 final.

Lumberton (12-2, 7-0 United-8) scored three goals in a 17-minute span in the second half to turn a tied match into a comfortable win.

Angel Robles scored a goal, assisted by Korbyn Walton, to take a 3-2 lead with 22 minutes remaining; two minutes later, Walton scored on an Emilio Carrera assist. Alexis Robles capped the scoring on a goal, assisted by Luis Izeta, with five minutes to go.

Cape Fear (8-6-1, 5-2-1 United-8) led 1-0 before Robles scored an equalizer 25 minutes into the game, assisted by Hoslerson Joseph. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead two minutes later on an unassisted goal by Joseph.

The Colts tied the game early in the second half before the Pirates’ three-goal flurry.

“I’m very proud of the team and the way we handled a little adversity,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Cape Fear was a tough opponent and made things difficult; Cape Fear is a very good team.”

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Thursday.

St. Pauls

The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 1-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference win at West Bladen Wednesday.

The game was scoreless at halftime; St. Pauls (8-5-2, 3-1 Southeastern) scored about 12 minutes into the second half when Eric Aguilar found the back of the net off a cross from the left side by Jordan Rodriguez.

“I would say we probably dominated possession of the ball,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We actually played some really good soccer tonight. We came out strong in the second half, we were playing some good soccer, dictating play a little bit; we were probably the dominant team.”

West Bladen is 5-5-1 overall and 0-3 in Southeastern play.

St. Pauls plays Monday at East Bladen.