LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team was shut out by South View 49-0 in United-8 Conference play Thursday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

South View (2-4, 2-1 United-8) led Lumberton (0-6, 0-3 United-8) 14-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

“We lost all three phases tonight,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “Not one time did South View have a possession where it wasn’t across our 50. When you’ve got three turnovers inside the 10 that doesn’t boost your confidence. And this was by far the worst defensive game we’ve played all year.

“It was a tell-tale sign when they outperformed us offensively, defensively and on special teams. We can’t put ourselves in a bad position and shoot ourselves in the foot. Field position was critical tonight.”

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek next Friday.

“The biggest thing for us is to make sure that we stay in tune,” Deese said. “We’ve got to stay focused on what’s at hand and not let the side conversations or negativity consume us. When the whole unit takes hold and realizes the potential, I think that it will gravitate towards the goals we’ll try to get to. This group is continuing to work.”

Clinton dominates Fairmont football

The Fairmont football team lost Thursday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup 65-6 at Clinton.

Clinton (6-1, 3-0 Southeastern) led 29-0 by the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at halftime. Fairmont (1-6, 0-3) got on the scoreboard with a second-half touchdown, while the Dark Horses scored twice in the second half.

“We flat out got manhandled up front on both sides of the ball,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “It was extremely hard to run the football and extremely hard to stop the run. If we’re going to reach the place as a program that I would like us to reach, the weight room is going to be incredibly important in the offseason.”

Travelius Leach scored a long touchdown on a shovel pass from Harlan Hunt. Leach had over 100 yards receiving.

The Golden Tornadoes face West Bladen at home next Friday.

“I told our kids, we’ve got to have a short memory and put what happened tonight behind us and focus on going 1-0 every week for the next three games. If we do that we’ll put ourselves in a good position to get in the top 32 (in RPI) and get in the playoff field.”

Midway football defeats Red Springs

The Midway football team beat Red Springs 59-14 Thursday in Newton Grove.

Midway (5-2, 3-0 Southeastern) led 30-14 at halftime then scored 29 unanswered points in the second half.

“We had a turnover inside their 20, then they scored a touchdown before the end of the first half,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. We had a tackle for loss probably at the 30, that ended up with a 70-yard (Midway) touchdown. Those were the two touchdowns that made the difference in the first half; other than that it was an even ballgame in the first half.”

Red Springs (0-6, 0-2 Southeastern) scored on a touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear to Mishon Wilson, and on a touchdown run by Jakelsin Mack.

Midway recovered three onside kicks in a row in the second half.

Red Springs will host Clinton next Friday.

St. Pauls volleyball tops Red Springs

The St. Pauls volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Red Springs Thursday.

St. Pauls (5-11, 5-3 Southeastern) won the first and second sets, both by scores of 25-11. Red Springs (2-10, 0-6 Southeastern) won the third set 25-23 before St. Pauls won the fourth, also 25-23, to clinch the match.

Cierra Jones had 14 service points, six aces, seven kills and five digs for St. Pauls; Keniah Baldwin had 12 service points, two aces, two kills and 22 digs; Jada McKinnon had 14 service points, three aces, four kills and four digs; Katherin Lowery had 11 assists; and Alexis Carter had 12 digs.

Red Springs plays Midway at home on Tuesday and St. Pauls hosts nonconference foe South View on Wednesday.

Jack Britt volleyball defeats Purnell Swett

The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost Thursday’s United-8 Conference bout at Jack Britt 3-0.

Jack Britt (12-6, 8-3 United-8) won the three sets 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19.

Katelynn Oxendine had seven kills and four digs for Purnell Swett (6-12, 2-8 United-8), Farron Chavis had two kills and 15 digs and Anileigh Locklear had nine assists, two blocks and seven digs.

Purnell Swett welcomes South View to Pembroke on Tuesday.

Lumberton soccer runs past Jack Britt

The Lumberton boys soccer team remained perfect in United-8 Conference play with an 8-1 home win over Jack Britt Thursday.

Lumberton (13-2, 8-0 United-8) led Jack Britt (6-7-1, 3-2-1 United-8) 3-0 at halftime.

The Pirates got first-half goals from Hoslerson Joseph, assisted by Korbyn Walton; Alexis Lopez, on a penalty kick; and Walton, assisted by Brandon Rodriguez.

Alexis Lopez opened the Pirates’ second-half scoring off a corner kick; Joseph then scored his second goal of the game, assisted by Lopez, before Luis Izeta scored the next two, assisted by Angel Robles and Rodriguez. Rodriguez scored the Pirates’ final goal, assisted by Jovani Garcia.

The teams meet again Monday in Fayetteville.